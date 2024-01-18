The Baltimore Ravens will host the Houston Texans with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line on Saturday afternoon. Just a couple of days before kickoff, Maryland Governor Wes Moore wants to make sure the entire state is backing the Ravens.

Moore has issued a proclamation that this Friday will be Purple Friday throughout Maryland. Moore encouraged everyone to wear purple to show support for the Ravens as they chase their third Super Bowl in franchise history.

"The Ravens are the pride of the City of Baltimore and the State of Maryland and the team and organization work in communities across the state to inspire hope and create unity; and whereas the entire State of Maryland is behind the players, coaches, and Ravens organization going into this year's playoff run," Moore wrote in his proclamation.

The Ravens were able to get some rest last week after earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a bye through the first round of the postseason. This Saturday, they will face an upstart Texans team that just thrashed the Cleveland Browns in the Super Wild Card round, 45-14.

With or without the governor's proclamation, there would have been a lot of excitement heading into this matchup, and M&T Bank Stadium should be rocking. Kickoff between the Ravens and Texans is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon.