The Baltimore Ravens will try to stay hot when they battle the Houston Texans in a key 2024 NFL Christmas Day matchup. Baltimore is coming off a 34-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Houston Texans were beaten, 27-19, at Kansas City. The Ravens (10-5), who are tied for first in the AFC North, have won two in a row and three of their last four. The Texans (9-6), who won the AFC South championship, have won two of their last three games. Houston will be without wide receiver Tank Dell (knee).

Ravens vs. Texans spread: Ravens -5.5



Ravens vs. Texans over-under: 46.5 points

Ravens vs. Texans money line: Ravens -256, Texans +207

BAL: Ravens have hit the Over in nine of their last 10 road games (+7.90 units)

HOU: Texans are 5-4-1 against the spread in their last 10 games

Why the Ravens can cover

Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson powers the Baltimore offense. In 15 starts, he has completed 290 of 427 passes (67.9%) for 3,787 yards and 37 touchdowns against just four interceptions and a rating of 120.6. He is second on the team with 126 carries for 765 yards (6.1 average) and three touchdowns with six explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 39. In Saturday's win over the Steelers, he completed 15 of 23 passes (65.2%) for 207 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Jackson also carried nine times for 22 yards.

Veteran running back Derrick Henry has rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the sixth time in his career and for the third-year in a row. In his first season with the Ravens after eight years in Tennessee, he has played in 15 games, carrying 278 times for 1,636 yards (5.9 average) and 13 touchdowns. He also has 15 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, he has rushed for 11,138 yards and 103 touchdowns. See which side to pick here.

Why the Texans can cover

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has completed 63.2% of his passes for 3,492 yards and 19 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and a rating of 87.7 in 15 games this season. He has also rushed 51 times for 226 yards (4.4), including two explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 25. In the loss to Kansas City, he completed 23 of 39 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He completed 23 of 34 passes for 257 yards in a 34-10 win at Dallas on Nov. 18.

Veteran running back Joe Mixon has powered the ground attack. In 12 games, he has carried 231 times for 967 yards (4.2 average) and 11 touchdowns. He has eight explosive plays, including a long of 59 yards with 50 first-down conversions. Mixon also has caught 33 passes for 291 yards (8.8 average) and one touchdown. In a 23-20 win at Jacksonville on Dec. 1, he carried 20 times for 101 yards and one touchdown. See which side to pick here.

