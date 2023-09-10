The Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens will try to get their seasons off on the right note when they clash on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Baltimore is coming off a 10-7 record and has had plenty of success in Week 1, going 6-1 over its last seven season-openers. The same can't be said for the Texans, who have won just once over their last six Week 1 games. Houston is coming off a 3-13-1 season, which led to it having the No. 2 overall draft pick and selecting C.J. Stroud, who will make his NFL debut opposite 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have dominated the all-time series, with a 10-2 record across all games. You may be able to stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from MT&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The latest Ravens vs. Texans odds have Baltimore as a 9.5-point favorites, making it the largest of any of the Week 1 NFL lines. The over/under for total points is 43.5.

How to watch Texans vs. Ravens

Ravens vs. Texans date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Ravens vs. Texans time: 1 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Texans TV channel: CBS

Week 1 NFL picks for Texans vs. Ravens

Before tuning into Sunday's Ravens vs. Texans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Texans vs. Ravens, the model is backing the Under (43.5). Both teams leaned heavily towards the Under to close out the 2022 season, with the Under hitting in six of Houston's last nine games. As for Baltimore, five of its last six regular-season contests went under. The two teams combined to hit the Under in 22 of 34 regular season games (64.7%) in 2022.

Stroud has a tough task to put points on the board versus a Ravens defense which hasn't been kind to rookies. Baltimore has played five games versus rookie QBs since 2020 and allowed an average of just 11 points in those games. On the other side, the model has Baltimore's offense being contained, as Jackson is projected to be sacked three times and commit a turnover. With many drives ending in punts or field goal attempts, rather than touchdowns, the Under (43.5) hits in well over 50% of simulations, per the SportsLine model. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS