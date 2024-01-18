C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in the divisional round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The Texans are rolling into this matchup red-hot. They won three of the last four games before the postseason and kept that momentum going. In the Wild Card Round, Houston torched the Cleveland Browns, 45-14. The Ravens locked down the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoff bracket and earned a first-round bye.

Ravens vs. Texans spread: Baltimore -9.5

Ravens vs. Texans Over/Under: 43.5 points

Ravens vs. Texans money line: Baltimore -448, Houston +344

HOU: Texans are 10-7-1 against the spread this season

BAL: Ravens are 11-6 against the spread this season

Why Ravens can cover

The Ravens had one of the most complete and effective offenses in the NFL. They finished the season sixth in total offense (370.4) with a league-leading 156.5 rushing yards per game. Additionally, Baltimore was fourth in the league in scoring (28.4).

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the engine for this club. Jackson's dynamic athleticism gives opposing defenses fits. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has the arm strength to make throws on all three levels. Jackson completed 67% of his throws for 3,678 passing yards and 24 passing scores. Additionally, he led the team in rushing yards (821) with five rushing touchdowns. He's notched at least 220 passing yards and 40-plus rushing yards in seven games during the regular season. See which team to pick here.

Why Texans can cover

Houston has been one of the most surprising teams in the entire league. The Texans went from a three-win team in 2022 to winning the AFC South this season. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is a major reason for their success. Stroud is fearless in the pocket with pinpoint accuracy. The Ohio State product will push the football downfield, but has a knack for keeping the ball safe.

Despite missing two games, Stroud was eighth in the NFL in passing yards (4,108) and tied for 13th in passing touchdowns (23) with just five interceptions. The 2023 second-overall pick had eight games with at least two passing touchdowns. Furthermore, the Texans ended the season ranked 12th in total offense (342.4) and seventh in passing offense (245.5). See which team to pick here.

