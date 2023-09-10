Sunday's matchup between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens will feature a quarterback showdown between a newcomer and a seasoned veteran.

The Texans drafted CJ Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and we will finally get to see how he does when it counts. Stroud is not the only high draft pick to keep an eye on. Also making his regular season debut is Will Anderson Jr., whom the Texans traded up to get at No. 3 overall.

The team saw a lot of changes this offseason, which were much needed after its recent struggles, and is under new leadership with head coach DeMeco Ryans.

The Ravens are led by Lamar Jackson, whom we might see more passing from this season thanks to new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

How to watch

Who will win?

I am predicting that the Ravens will take this one. Jackson is coming off contract negotiations that seemed to last forever, so he will be fired up to finally get back onto the field with all of that behind him. The team added Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason, and while we do not know how he will look after a year off due to an ACL injury, another weapon is never a bad thing.

While Stroud certainly has shown flashes of solid play in the preseason, if this comes down to a quarterback battle, Jackson will get that win.

The Texans only won three games last season, and while they did make necessary changes, I do not think the team will be ready enough so early in the year to beat the Ravens and a motivated Lamar, especially on the road.