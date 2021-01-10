The Baltimore Ravens will try to limit mistakes when they face the Tennessee Titans in the 2021 NFL Playoffs on Sunday in Nashville. The Ravens (11-5) have turned the ball over four times while dropping the last two meetings with the Titans (11-5). That includes a 28-12 loss that knocked them out of last year's playoffs after they went an NFL-best 14-2 during the regular season. Tennessee also topped Baltimore in Week 11 this season, with Derrick Henry scoring a touchdown in overtime for a 30-24 Titans victory.

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Baltimore as a 3.5-point favorite in its latest Ravens vs. Titans odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 54.5.

Here are several NFL betting lines and trends for Titans vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Titans spread: Baltimore -3.5

Ravens vs. Titans over-under: 54.5 points

Ravens vs. Titans money line: Baltimore -175, Tennessee +155

BAL: WR Marquise Brown has scored six of his eight TDs in the past six games

TEN: RB Derrick Henry has rushed for 710 yards over the last four games

Why the Ravens can cover



The Titans allow nearly 121 yards per game on the ground, ranking 19th in the league, while the Ravens average nearly 192. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the catalyst, leading the team with 1,005 yards, but rookie J.K. Dobbins (805, nine TDs) and Gus Edwards (723, six) bring plenty of power.

The Ravens are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games, and Jackson can make teams pay for stacking up against the run. He has thrown for 2,757 yards and 26 TDs, while tight end Mark Edwards has scored seven times and is tied with receiver Marquise Brown for the team lead with 58 receptions.

Rookie linebacker Patrick Queen has set the tone for the defense, which allows fewer than 19 points (second in NFL) and 330 yards per game (seventh).

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee has the recipe to beat the Ravens, who are 3-7-1 against the spread in the last 11 meetings between the teams. The Titans knocked them from the postseason last year and beat them 30-24 in overtime in Week 11 this season. Henry ran for 133 yards and broke free for the walk-off 29-yard touchdown in OT, while Ryan Tannehill threw for 259 yards and two TDs in the game. Tennessee ranks third in total yards (396.4) and is fourth in scoring (30.7).

Receivers A.J. Brown and Corey Davis both average more than 15 yards per catch, Brown has scored 11 TDs, and tight end Jonnu Smith has scored eight times. The Titans have taken the ball away 23 times and lead the NFL with a plus-11 turnover margin. Cornerback Malcolm Butler has four interceptions and has swatted down 14 passes.

How to make Ravens vs. Titans picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting both teams will combine for just 50 points.

So who wins Titans vs. Ravens in the NFL Playoffs 2021?


