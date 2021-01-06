The Baltimore Ravens will try to avenge their stunning loss to the Tennessee Titans in last year's playoffs when the teams meet in Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup. Baltimore (11-5) came into last year's game with the NFL's best record, but running back Derrick Henry ran wild to lead Tennessee to a 28-12 victory. Quarterback Lamar Jackson still put up gaudy numbers but also had three turnovers in the loss. Henry is still rolling for the Titans (11-5), rushing for 250 yards in Week 17 to become the eighth back in NFL history to top 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Baltimore as a three-point favorite in its latest Ravens vs. Titans odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 55. Before making any Titans vs. Ravens picks, check out the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ravens vs. Titans spread: Baltimore -3

Ravens vs. Titans over-under: 55 points

Ravens vs. Titans money line: Baltimore -180, Tennessee +160

BAL: WR Marquise Brown has scored six of his eight TDs in the past six games

TEN: RB Derrick Henry has rushed for 710 yards over the last four games

Why the Ravens can cover



Baltimore is 5-0 against the spread since Jackson came off the COVID reserve list before Week 13, averaging more than 37 points in those games. The Ravens lead the NFL in rushing at nearly 192 yards per game, and Jackson leads the team with 1,005 yards (6.3 per carry). He also has 2,757 passing yards and 26 TDs, and big-play wideout Marquise Brown benefits from defenses focusing on the run, scoring eight TDs and averaging 13.3 yards per catch.

The Ravens have covered the spread in six straight road playoff games and face a Titans defense that ranks 19th in the league against the run. Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins has rushed for 805 yards and nine TDs, while Gus Edwards has 723 yards and seven scores. The defense has scored three times and is led by rookie linebacker Patrick Queen, who has three sacks and an interception.

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread in its last five Wild Card playoff games and beat the Ravens in Week 11 on a walk-off overtime TD by Henry. He rushed for 193 yards in last year's game and has scored 17 times this season. The Titans rank second in the league in rushing at more than 168 yards per game. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill isn't a true dual threat, but he has rushed for 266 yards and seven scores of his own.

The Titans are 14-10 against the spread as underdogs under head coach Mike Vrabel, and Tannehill also can make plays with his arm. He has 33 TD passes against just seven interceptions, with more than 3,800 yards. The offense's TD rate in the red zone is nearly 75 percent (second in NFL) and the Titans convert more than 46 percent of third downs (fifth).

