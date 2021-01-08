Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is gaining steam again heading into the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Henry rolled for 250 yards against the Texans in Week 17 to become the eighth NFL back to top 2,000 and gashed the Ravens for 195 in a 28-12 upset win in the postseason last year. The Titans (11-5) have won four of their last five games, while the Ravens (11-5) have won five in a row.

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Baltimore as a 3.5-point favorite in its latest Ravens vs. Titans odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 54.5.

Here are several NFL betting lines and trends for Titans vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Titans spread: Baltimore -3.5

Ravens vs. Titans over-under: 54.5 points

Ravens vs. Titans money line: Baltimore -175, Tennessee +155

BAL: WR Marquise Brown has scored six of his eight TDs in the past six games

TEN: RB Derrick Henry has rushed for 710 yards over the last four games

Why the Ravens can cover



Baltimore is 5-0 against the spread since Jackson came off the COVID reserve list before Week 13, averaging more than 37 points in those games. The Ravens lead the NFL in rushing at nearly 192 yards per game, and Jackson leads the team with 1,005 yards (6.3 per carry). He also has 2,757 passing yards and 26 TDs, and big-play wideout Marquise Brown benefits from defenses focusing on the run, scoring eight TDs and averaging 13.3 yards per catch.

The Ravens have covered the spread in six straight road playoff games and face a Titans defense that ranks 19th in the league against the run. Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins has rushed for 805 yards and nine TDs, while Gus Edwards has 723 yards and seven scores. The defense has scored three times and is led by rookie linebacker Patrick Queen, who has three sacks and an interception.

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee has the recipe to beat the Ravens, who are 3-7-1 against the spread in the last 11 meetings between the teams. The Titans knocked them from the postseason last year and beat them 30-24 in overtime in Week 11 this season. Henry ran for 133 yards and broke free for the walk-off 29-yard touchdown in OT, while Ryan Tannehill threw for 259 yards and two TDs in the game. Tennessee ranks third in total yards (396.4) and is fourth in scoring (30.7).

Receivers A.J. Brown and Corey Davis both average more than 15 yards per catch, Brown has scored 11 TDs, and tight end Jonnu Smith has scored eight times. The Titans have taken the ball away 23 times and lead the NFL with a plus-11 turnover margin. Cornerback Malcolm Butler has four interceptions and has swatted down 14 passes.

