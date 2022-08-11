The Tennessee Titans will visit the Baltimore Ravens for an NFL Preseason Week 1 game on Thursday. Tennessee is coming off a 2021 season in which the Titans posted a 12-5 record and won the AFC South. Baltimore finished 8-9 in 2021, missing the playoffs after six consecutive losses to end the season. Thursday's contest is the exhibition-opener for both teams and will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Ravens as four-point home favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 31.5 in the latest Titans vs. Ravens odds. Before you make any Ravens vs. Titans picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he is 427-344 all-time on NFL sides (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Titans vs. Ravens and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Titans vs. Ravens:

Titans vs. Ravens spread: Ravens -4

Titans vs. Ravens over-under: 31.5 points

Titans vs. Ravens money line: Ravens -190, Titans +160

TEN: Titans went 2-1 in the 2021 preseason

BAL: Ravens are on a 20-game preseason winning streak

Why the Titans can cover

Plenty of attention will be paid to Tennessee's offense in the preseason, and rightly so. Ryan Tannehill is in no early danger at the top of the depth chart and projects to connect with Robert Woods as the No. 1 wide receiver. However, there is a battle for the backup quarterback job between Malik Willis and Logan Woodside.

Woodside has the incumbency advantage, and the former Toledo standout completed more than 72 percent of his passes in the 2021 preseason. Woodside is currently listed ahead of Willis on the depth chart, and the promising rookie for Liberty will need to earn his place on the field. Willis rushed for more than 1,800 yards and 27 touchdowns in two seasons at Liberty, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He can begin to prove doubters wrong with regard to his throwing accuracy as he makes the jump to the professional ranks.

Why the Ravens can cover

In addition to the club's preseason dominance, Baltimore could have an edge with quarterback Tyler Huntley. Lamar Jackson will not play in the exhibition opener, but Huntley has proven considerably more than any option on the Titans' roster at the position. Huntley, a 24-year-old from Utah, started four games for Baltimore last season and appeared seven times overall. He threw for nearly 1,100 yards and was a significant threat on the ground.

Huntley generated 294 yards on 47 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per tote, and produced two rushing touchdowns. He also has extensive preseason experience, including more than a 70 percent completion rate and a pair of rushing touchdowns in 2021.

How to make Titans vs. Ravens picks

