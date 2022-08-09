The 2022 NFL preseason schedule continues with a high-end AFC matchup on Thursday, when M&T Bank Stadium will host a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans. It's the first preseason game for both clubs. Baltimore finished with an 8-9 record in 2021, with Tennessee posting a 12-5 record to win the AFC South. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Ravens as four-point home favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 31.5 in the latest Titans vs. Ravens odds. Before you make any Ravens vs. Titans picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he is 427-344 all-time on NFL sides (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Titans vs. Ravens and just locked in his picks and predictions. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Titans vs. Ravens:

Titans vs. Ravens spread: Ravens -4

Titans vs. Ravens over-under: 31.5 points

Titans vs. Ravens money line: Ravens -190, Titans +160

TEN: Titans went 2-1 in the 2021 preseason

BAL: Ravens are on a 20-game preseason winning streak

Why the Titans can cover

Though the Ravens are a preseason juggernaut dating back to 2016, Baltimore is expected to rest several key pieces, headlined by Lamar Jackson, for the opener. That could give Tennessee a leg-up, and the Titans are also closely evaluating the quarterback position. Ryan Tannehill's job remains secure at the top of the quarterback depth chart, and the former Pro Bowl may see sparing use in the opener. However, highly touted rookie Malik Willis will make his debut, and he must beat out Logan Woodside for the backup job.

Woodside is listed as the backup on the latest unofficial Titans depth chart, and the 27-year-old from Toledo has been with the Titans for multiple seasons. Willis is a dual-threat talent who ran for more than 1,800 yards in two seasons at Liberty. He has a big arm that helped him generate nearly 2,900 passing yards and 27 touchdowns last season at the college level.

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore has been the best preseason team in the NFL for an extended period of time. In fact, the Ravens currently own the longest preseason winning streak in NFL history, emerging victorious in 20 consecutive preseason contests. Baltimore has not lost a preseason game since 2015, and head coach John Harbaugh is a blistering 12-1 against the spread in preseason openers during his Ravens tenure.

The Ravens will be without key pieces like Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey, and Mark Andrews in the opener, but Baltimore does have an ace in the hole with Tyler Huntley. The former Utah standout is locked in as the backup quarterback, and Huntley completed more than 70 percent of his passes in each preseason game in 2021. Huntley also rushed for more than six yards per carry and threw for almost 1,100 passing yards in seven appearances and four starts during the 2021 regular season.

How to make Titans vs. Ravens picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under on the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Titans vs. Ravens? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?