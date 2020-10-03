The Washington Football Team will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Washington is 1-2 overall and 1-0 at home, while Baltimore is 2-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. Baltimore is favored by 14 points in the latest Washington Football Team vs. Ravens odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 45.5. Before entering any Ravens vs. Washington Football Team picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Baltimore vs, Washington spread: Ravens -13

Baltimore vs, Washington over-under: 45.5 points

Baltimore vs, Washington money line: Washington +600, Baltimore -900

What you need to know about the Washington Football Team

Washington came up short against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, 34-20. Despite two touchdowns, Dwayne Haskins threw three interceptions and fumbled once. He may be missing two of his top receivers in Week 4. Terry McLaurin has not practiced because of a thigh injury and Steven Sims has been ruled out because of a toe injury. Chase Young (groin) is also out for Week 4. He has 2.5 sacks this season, best among all rookies.

Antonio Gibson had 60 scrimmage yards and a rushing TD last week. He will be aiming for his third game in a row with a rushing TD. Gibson is the only NFC rookie running back with 150-plus scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. The Ravens have allowed one rushing TD. Washington ranks second in the NFL in sacks, with 13 on the season.

What you need to know about the Ravens

Meanwhile, the Ravens took a 34-20 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Monday. Lamar Jackson passed for just one TD and 97 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 83 yards on the ground. Jackson is 0-3 vs. the Chiefs and 21-1 vs, the rest of the NFL as a starter. Jackson ranks second among NFL quarterbacks with 182 rush yards this season. The loss ended Baltimore's 14-game regular season winning streak.

Mark Andrews had has two TD catches in his past two games on the road. Since 2019, he leads all tight ends with 12 receiving TDs. Calais Campbell leads all defensive linemen with four passes defensed this season. The Ravens have lost their past two meetings with Washington.

