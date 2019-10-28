Ravens, Willie Snead reportedly agree to contract extension to keep receiver in Baltimore through 2020

The Baltimore Ravens and wide receiver Willie Snead have agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract extension that is fully guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. This now has Snead, who was set to be a free agent at the end of this season, linked to the Ravens through 2020.

Snead is in the midst of his second season with the Ravens after spending the bulk of his career with the New Orleans Saints. The 27-year-old has been a solid option for Lamar Jackson this season catching 15 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns through seven games.

He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Ball State, had cups of coffee with the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers to begin his rookie year, before signing on with the Saints practice squad. He eventually worked his way into the rotation of Drew Brees' offense and evolved into a solid contributor in New Orleans, catching 149 passes for 1,971 yards and seven touchdowns during his tenure.

He found his way to Baltimore after the Saints decided to not match the offer sheet the Ravens inked him to during the 2018 offseason and now it appears he'll be sticking around with the organization for a bit longer.