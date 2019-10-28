Ravens, Willie Snead reportedly agree to contract extension to keep receiver in Baltimore through 2020
Willie Snead is sticking in Baltimore
The Baltimore Ravens and wide receiver Willie Snead have agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract extension that is fully guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. This now has Snead, who was set to be a free agent at the end of this season, linked to the Ravens through 2020.
Snead is in the midst of his second season with the Ravens after spending the bulk of his career with the New Orleans Saints. The 27-year-old has been a solid option for Lamar Jackson this season catching 15 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns through seven games.
He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Ball State, had cups of coffee with the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers to begin his rookie year, before signing on with the Saints practice squad. He eventually worked his way into the rotation of Drew Brees' offense and evolved into a solid contributor in New Orleans, catching 149 passes for 1,971 yards and seven touchdowns during his tenure.
He found his way to Baltimore after the Saints decided to not match the offer sheet the Ravens inked him to during the 2018 offseason and now it appears he'll be sticking around with the organization for a bit longer.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Bill Belichick may coach beyond age 70
Bill Belichick doesn't appear to be slowing down
-
MNF: Steelers vs. Dolphins odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Dolphins vs. Steelers game 10,000 times.
-
Podcast: Samson on Belichick's 300th win
David Samson sits down to discuss Bill Belichick's 300th win
-
Report: Redskins looking to deal Norman
Washington is looking to sell off some pieces at the NFL Trade Deadline
-
Dolphins vs. Steelers picks, odds, bets
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Miami football.
-
The latest NFL trade deadline rumors
Teams are looking to improve; here's the latest on what's happened and what's coming next
-
Rodgers leads Packers over Chiefs
The Packers running backs ran roughshod over the Chiefs defense in a 'Sunday Night Football'...
-
Watson rallies Texans to beat Raiders
Watson took a foot to the face on the game-deciding play, which helps Houston keep pace in...