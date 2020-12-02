The Baltimore Ravens were expected to have at least two prominent playmakers back for their rescheduled Wednesday rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but neither Mark Ingram nor J.K. Dobbins will suit up for the afternoon Week 12 finale, according to NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya. Both running backs were reportedly eligible to be activated off the Ravens' COVID reserve list, which grew to more than 20 players amid Baltimore's recent outbreak, but will seemingly not return until at least Week 13.

ESPN's Kimberley Martin previously reported that Dobbins and Ingram, who have combined for more than 600 rushing yards this season, did not fly to Pittsburgh with the rest of the team on Tuesday night. As of Wednesday morning, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, they were still not with the team.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens are simply being "cautious" with the running back duo, which reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in the lead-up to the game (which was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving) and did not receive any practice time for the Week 12 showdown.

With the top two backs expected out, veteran No. 3 Gus Edwards figures to start for Baltimore against the Steelers, who boast one of the NFL's top defenses. The 25-year-old Edwards, who's in his third season with the team, has had mixed results with heavy workloads in the Ravens' backfield. He topped 700 rushing yards and averaged more than five yards per carry in each of his first two NFL seasons but has been more erratic when getting at least 10 carries this year: In two games with that many touches, he's averaged fewer than two yards per carry; in two others, he's topped five yards per carry.