Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is being investigated for an alleged domestic assault, Baltimore County Police confirmed to The Baltimore Banner.

Police told the Banner that it had been made aware of an alleged assault in the Owings Mills, Maryland, area on Jan. 21, the day following the Ravens' divisional round victory over the Houston Texans, though a spokesman told the Banner that additional details would not be released because the matter was still pending.

According to the Banner, the investigation also involves a police department on Acton, Massachusetts, which also confirmed its awareness of the allegations. Flowers played college football at Boston College, which is located approximately 25 miles from Acton.

The Ravens have had a fairly strict zero-tolerance policy for players accused of domestic violence since former Ravens running back Ray Rice was charged with assaulting his then-fiancee in 2014. It is not known at this time whether the Ravens were made aware of the allegation prior to the game, but Flowers played in the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs six days after the alleged assault.

The Ravens released a statement on Thursday afternoon (via Fox Baltimore): "We are aware of the report regarding Zay Flowers. We take these matters seriously and will have no further comment at this time."

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.