Ray Rice wants to help Kareem Hunt: 'How can we start dealing with the underlying problems in your life?'

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was released over the weekend after a video emerged of him shoving and kicking a 19-year-old woman at a hotel during a February altercation.

According to NFL.com, although both the Chiefs and the NFL knew about the incident, neither party had seen the video before its release on Friday, and the Chiefs cited Hunt's untruthfulness about the nature of the video in their statement on his release.

The chain of events with Hunt bore a resemblance to a similar altercation involving former NFL running back Ray Rice, which occurred back in 2013. Like Hunt, Rice was involved in a violent altercation where he hit a woman (his then-fiance, and now wife, Janay Palmer). Rice was suspended for only two games, but when a video of the incident emerged and became an enormous national story, Rice was suspended indefinitely by the league and then released by the Ravens. Hunt, who was initially not suspended, was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List and then released by the Chiefs after video of his incident was released.

In the wake of his suspension and release, Hunt told ESPN, "I want to apologize for my actions. I deeply regret what I did. I hope to move on from this."

Now, Rice wants to help Hunt. "You look back at it and obviously you see some similarities between what happened in my situation," Rice told NFL.com. "I'm never going to call myself an expert. I've [publicly] discussed the remorse I have for survivors of domestic violence, but knowing what I know now the top priority is learning that it comes down to those split-second decisions, which come at the most hostile times. And that's where this could be a teaching tool."

Rice has worked with organizations like A Call to Men and the Childhood Domestic Violence Association in an effort to make amends and take responsibility for his actions. Doing something similar would be a good idea for Hunt, rather than simply "moving on" as he claimed he wants to do. Again, Rice wants to help with that. "For me, it's like, you got to put in the work and you got to get a real response and make a connection," Rice said.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Sunday morning that NFL executives believe Hunt will play in the NFL again, but not this season. Any team giving Hunt another chance before he shows remorse and takes responsibility for his actions is a poor idea. Whether he wants help from Rice or not, Hunt should make efforts similar to those Rice has made in the wake of his own terrible actions in 2013.