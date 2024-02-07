We now know which teams will be playing in Super Bowl LVIII -- the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. They won't be the only headliners for the big game as their are some big-named performers during the biggest event in American sports. Earlier this month, the NFL announced that country icon Reba McEntire would be singing the national anthem in Las Vegas ahead of the big game.

McEntire has made her name in the entertainment industry through music, television, movies and theatre. She has over 50 awards, including Grammys, CMA Awards, ACM Awards, People's Choice Awards and American Music Awards.

The Country Music Hall of Famer has hits including "Fancy" and "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia." McEntire is known as one of country music's most influential female singers.

McEntire began her broadway career in the early 2000s, staring in "Annie Get Your Gun" and later starring in "South Pacific." She's also known for her television show, "Reba," which ran for six seasons and was nominated for a Golden Globe.

All pregame and halftime entertainment will also include American Sign Language (ASL) performances, with actor Daniel Durant performing the national anthem in ASL on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Sunday, Feb. 11 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) TV: CBS, Nickelodeon | Stream: CBS broadcast on Paramount+

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on CBS and will be streaming Paramount+ with an alternate broadcast on Nickelodeon. This is the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats, the CBS broadcast and the family friendly one on Nickelodeon.

Kickoff is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.