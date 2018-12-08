Rebooted XFL plans to keep clock running after all plays to speed up games
The revived league, which is set to kick off in 2020, has promised 'less stall, more ball'
When the XFL returns in 2020, it will feature at least one notable rule that differs from the NFL: A running clock.
Sam Schwartzstein, the league's director of football operations, said in a recent XFL video, per ProFootballTalk, that instead of stopping the clock after incomplete passes and runs out of bounds, XFL games will keep the clock running -- except in the final two minutes of each half -- in order to speed up quarters and reduce the length of games.
"Fans want to minimize idle time and speed up the game," Schwartzstein said, according to PFT. "We look at the play clock as one of the big things we want to change. Fans want more plays -- less stall, more ball."
The "less stall, more ball" motto had been pitched by the XFL before, including most recently by commissioner Oliver Luck at the league's recent unveiling of eight host cities and stadiums. But the running clock rule marks the first practical plan for faster game play -- something that league founder Vince McMahon promised back when the XFL's revival was first announced in January.
In addition to the running clock, the XFL intends to designate ball-spotters for quick transitions between play, according to PFT.
Originally a joint venture between WWE and NBC in 2001, the XFL lasted just one season during its first run but is set to kick off with its eight franchises -- most of which share cities with NFL teams -- in 2020. It's also one of just several startup leagues aiming to fill the pro football void following the NFL season, joining the Alliance of American Football, American Flag Football League and Freedom Football League as prospective springtime alternatives.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL DFS: Best DraftKings lineup, Week 14
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Odell Beckham ruled out for Week 14
The Giants won't have their star wide receiver Sunday
-
NFL odds, Week 14 picks, sims, best bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Injuries: Stafford, Hilton questionable
Plus more on the final injury reports for Week 14
-
Rodgers responds to firing accusations
The Packer quarterback says he had nothing to do with the firing of Mike McCarthy
-
NFL Week 14 Vegas expert picks, top bets
R.J. White went deep in the Las Vegas SuperContest two of the past three years