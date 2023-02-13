Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter, especially to Chiefs fans, who probably haven't slept for a single minute since last night.

If that's the case, then you have something in common with me. My total sleep since last night was maybe eight minutes, but who cares, because it was all worth it. Last night's game was one of the most exciting Super Bowls ever and although Eagles fans will likely forever remember it as the game that the referees stole, Chiefs fans will likely look back on the 38-35 win as the unofficial start of Kansas City's dynasty.

As you can imagine, we have a lot to cover today and 80% of it is Super Bowl related, and yes, we'll even be talking about that controversial finish because how could we not talk about it. We'll also be taking a look at almost every aspect of the game, so let's get to the rundown.

1. Today's show: Full recap of Super Bowl LVII

Getty Images

For the first time all season, I was not part of the Sunday night recap, but that's only because I was at the game and if I had shown up on the podcast, no one would have been able to hear anything because it was a total chaos at State Farm Stadium in the aftermath of Kansas City's 38-35 win. With me on the sideline for the show, we brought in Tyler Sullivan, who joined Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson to break down one of the craziest Super Bowls of all time.

Here's a look at some of the keys from the game that we touched on during the podcast.

2. Patrick Mahomes takes home MVP

There was definitely some debate about who the MVP was going to be on Sunday, but in the end, the award ended up going to Mahomes, who has now won two Super Bowl MVP awards in just four years.

Here's a look at why Mahomes won the award:

Mahomes comes up in the clutch. The Chiefs pulled off a 10-point comeback, which is tied for the second-largest in Super Bowl history, and they were able to do it because Mahomes was nearly perfect in the second half. Over the final two quarters, Mahomes went 13 of 14 for 126 total yards and two passing touchdowns. On Kansas City's game-winning drive, Mahomes had an improbable 26-yard run that helped set up Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal. Overall, Mahomes was 21 of 27 for 182 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 44 yards on the ground.

The Chiefs pulled off a 10-point comeback, which is tied for the second-largest in Super Bowl history, and they were able to do it because Mahomes was nearly perfect in the second half. Over the final two quarters, Mahomes went 13 of 14 for 126 total yards and two passing touchdowns. On Kansas City's game-winning drive, Mahomes had an improbable 26-yard run that helped set up Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal. Overall, Mahomes was 21 of 27 for 182 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 44 yards on the ground. Mahomes does something he's never done before. The Chiefs scored on all four of their second-half drives, marking the first time in Mahomes' 94 career starts that they've scored on every drive in the second half. They were also just the second team in Super Bowl history to score on every drive in the second half of a game joining the 2017 Eagles.

The Chiefs scored on all four of their second-half drives, marking the first time in Mahomes' 94 career starts that they've scored on every drive in the second half. They were also just the second team in Super Bowl history to score on every drive in the second half of a game joining the 2017 Eagles. Mahomes was magical on the game-winning drive. With the Super Bowl hanging in the balance, Mahomes came up big. After the Eagles tied the game with 5:15 left, Mahomes drove the Chiefs into scoring territory with a 12-play, 66-yard drive that ate up 5:07 off the clock. One of the biggest plays of the drive was a 26-yard run BY MAHOMES ON AN INJURED ANKLE that completely caught the Eagles off guard (You can see the play here). That run took the Chiefs from Philadelphia's 43-yard line down to its 17-yard line and at that point, it felt like the game was over.

Mahomes has now won two Super Bowls MVPs and two regular-season MVPs in a five-year span, which is something no QB in NFL history has ever done before. If Mahomes retired tomorrow, he would almost certainly end up in the Hall of Fame.

3. Chiefs roundup: Andy Reid not retiring, Chad Henne does retire, babies born on Super Bowl Sunday

Getty Images

The postgame at the Super Bowl is always total chaos and this year was no different.

Here's a look at some of the things that went down before and after Chiefs' win:

With their second Super Bowl win in four years and their third Super Bowl appearance in Mahomes' five years as a starter, the Chiefs are starting to feel like a budding dynasty.

4. 14 crazy facts about Super Bowl LVII

Every Sunday night, I get an email from our research department here at CBS Sports, and every Sunday, that email always includes some amazingly wild facts.

With that in mind, here are 14 crazy facts about Super Bowl LVII:

The Chiefs and Eagles combined for 73 points, which was third-highest total in the history of the Super Bowl. The highest total came in Super Bowl XXIX (49ers 49-26 over Chargers) and the second-highest total came in Super Bowl LII (Eagles 41-33 over Patriots). The 38-35 final score marked the first time in Super Bowl history that both teams scored at least 35 points.

The Chiefs came back from 10-point deficit at halftime (24-14), which is tied for the second-largest comeback in Super Bowl history. Mahomes now has two comebacks of at least 10 points in the Super Bowl, which is tied with Tom Brady for the most ever.

Going into Super Bowl LVII, NFL teams were 26-1 when leading by at least 10 points at halftime. Before Sunday, the only loss had been by the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, but the Eagles now joined them with their blown lead. Apparently, birds of a feather flock together.

Patrick Mahomes became the first quarterback to throw for three touchdowns along with zero interceptions while also taking zero sacks in Super Bowl history. Mahomes also became the first QB to lead the NFL in passing yards during the regular season AND win the Super Bowl in the same season, breaking a 56-year curse.

Mahomes also broke the MVP curse. Since the 2000 season, MVPs had gone 0-9 in the Super Bowl. Before Mahomes on Sunday, the last player to win an MVP and win the Super Bowl in the same season was Kurt Warner, who led the Rams to a win in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Jalen Hurts also made Super Bowl history. The Eagles QB scored three touchdowns, which was the most ever by a QB and tied with Terrell Davis for the most ever by any player in Super Bowl history. Hurts also set the QB rushing record with 70 yard, breaking Steve McNair's previous mark of 64.

Of all the records Jalen Hurts set on Sunday night, this might have been his most impressive: He was the first player in NFL history -- regular season or playoffs -- with at least 300 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a game.

Since 2000, the team that led the NFL in rushing touchdowns has made it to the Super Bowl six times and they've now gone 0-6 in those games (2001 Rams, 2005 Seahawks, 2014 Seahawks, 2015 Panthers, 2019 49ers, 2022 Eagles).

Kadarius Toney set the Super Bowl record for longest punt return with a 65-yarder in the fourth quarter. Long punter returns are almost unheard of in the Super Bowl with Toney's play being just the third one in Super Bowl history that went for at least 45 yards. Toney came 5 yards away from scoring a TD, which would have also made history because no one has ever returned a punt for a TD in the Super Bowl.

Although Toney had a big day returning punts, the Chiefs and Eagles only combined for 11 kickoff return yards, which is the fewest combined number in Super Bowl history. The Eagles tallied exactly zero of the those return yards.

With the Chiefs win, Andy Reid is now just the fourth head coach in NFL history to win at least 200 regular-season games AND multiple Super Bowls. Reid joins Bill Belichick, Don Shula and Tom Landry as the only four guys to pull that off.

Isiah Pacheco scored a rushing TD against the Eagles, making him just the second seventh-round pick to ever score in a Super Bowl. Before Pacheco came along, the only other seventh-rounder to score in a Super Bowl was Ahmad Bradshaw in Super Bowl XLVI.

As the home team, the Eagles chose to not to wear white, which is something that Super Bowl teams might want to reconsider going forward. The team wearing white has now gone 16-3 in the past 19 Super Bowls.

The coin toss curse finally came to an end. For eight straight years, the team that won the coin toss ended up losing the Super Bowl, but that streak is now over after the Chiefs won the coin toss on Sunday by calling tails.

5. Eagles could be losing both coordinators

Getty Images

There are currently two head-coaching jobs in the NFL and it's starting to look like both of those jobs could be going to the two Eagles coordinators.

Here's what we learned over the weekend:

Colts expected to hire Shane Steichen. For the past few weeks, it was speculated that the Colts were leaning toward hiring Jeff Saturday, but it appears that team is now going after Steichen. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the Colts are now targeting

For the past few weeks, it was speculated that the Colts were leaning toward hiring Jeff Saturday, but it appears that team is now going after Steichen. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has Cardinals eyeing Jonathan Gannon. Although Gannon has said multiple times over the past few weeks that he thought he would be staying in Philadelphia, that might not actually be the case. The Eagles defensive coordinator is expected to interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, but at this point it would be surprising if Gannon doesn't get the nod.

When the offseason started, there were five coaching jobs available, but the Panthers (Frank Reich), Broncos (Sean Payton) and Texans (DeMeco Ryans) have filled their openings, which means everyone is just now waiting on the Cardinals and Colts.

If you want the latest updates on every coaching and GM interview being held this offseason, then be sure to click here so you can follow along in our tracker.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Derek Carr expected to be released

