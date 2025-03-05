Happy midweek, everyone! Today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

1. Tag, you're not it? Recapping the tag deadline

The NFL's deadline for teams using the franchise tag came and went on Tuesday, and only two players actually received the tag -- the lowest number since 1994. Those players? Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith. Another veteran, Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa, was reportedly on track to be tagged as well, but he landed a four-year, $80 million extension instead. Now all eyes turn toward the expanded veteran market, which kicks off on March 10 with the free agent negotiating window.

2. Eagles make Barkley highest-paid RB of all time

One year after signing Saquon Barkley in free agency, Philadelphia has rewarded its 2,000-yard rusher with a brand-new deal, handing the reigning Offensive Player of the Year a two-year, $41.2 million extension. The contract ties Barkley to the Eagles through 2028 and makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history in terms of average annual value ($20.6 million). It marks the second straight offseason that a running back has reset the position's market, after Christian McCaffrey did so in 2024.

3. Free agency mock draft: Darnold to Giants

Everyone loves mock drafts, but what if we did them for veterans? Every year, we do just that, imagining how things might shake out if free agency were conducted like a draft, with teams "picking" unsigned players in order of projected salary cap space. The 2025 version is now live, and it's got some colorful selections, from the New York Giants taking Sam Darnold as their new quarterback to the Los Angeles Chargers securing a new top wide receiver for Justin Herbert. Find all 32 picks right here.

4. Draft buzz: Panic meter, top 100 prospects, more

Here's the latest on the 2025 NFL Draft, which is now less than two months away:

Top 100 prospects Mike Renner churns out his rundown of the best potential picks

Mike Renner churns out his rundown of the best potential picks Combine panic meter How concerned should we be about prospects after poor performances?

How concerned should we be about prospects after poor performances? No. 1 pick rumors The Giants just might be frontrunners to trade up for the top spot

5. Mock draft: Raiders stand pat and get their QB

The veteran market is just around the corner, but Chris Trapasso has his eyes further down the road, dropping his latest 2025 NFL mock draft to forecast the entire first round. Here are a couple of his most notable projections, including the Las Vegas Raiders staying at No. 6 to get a signal-caller:

Shedeur Sanders to the Raiders: This is where Sanders wants to go. I truly believe that. And it's in the Raiders' best interest to pick a quarterback for this new Tom Brady-led era.

This is where Sanders wants to go. I truly believe that. And it's in the Raiders' best interest to pick a quarterback for this new Tom Brady-led era. Will Campbell to the Patriots: Draft magic for the Patriots, who sink back, obtain future draft capital and still land the blocker who many believe is the best offensive lineman in the class. The length concerns are legitimate, but the Patriots are in search of quality blockers regardless of their position.

Draft magic for the Patriots, who sink back, obtain future draft capital and still land the blocker who many believe is the best offensive lineman in the class. The length concerns are legitimate, but the Patriots are in search of quality blockers regardless of their position. Ashton Jeanty to the Cowboys: I maintain that if Jeanty is available when Jerry Jones goes on the clock, the Boise State back will be the pick.



6. Bears land All-Pro Thuney from Chiefs: Trade grades

A day after acquiring former Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams, the Chicago Bears have secured another proven blocker for Caleb Williams, this time dealing a future fourth-round pick to Kansas City for Joe Thuney, a four-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion. Thuney's exit from the Chiefs comes days after K.C. applied the franchise tag to fellow interior starter Trey Smith. See how each side made out as Jordan Dajani gives out trade grades.