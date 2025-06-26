Happy midweek, everyone! John Breech is still exploring the Earth in search of money for the Cincinnati Bengals to pay Trey Hendrickson, or so we think. So today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

Be sure to subscribe right here, to ensure you never miss a daily dose of NFL updates. And keep on reading for everything from a rundown of red flags for contenders to summer trade proposals:

1. Red flags for top contenders: Chiefs OL stable?

Imagn Images

No one doubts the legitimacy of the NFL's consensus contenders, from the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens to the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. But every single team enters the season with at least one question mark. So we decided to assess the best of the league's best, identifying the biggest red flags for oddsmakers' top 10 Super Bowl favorites. Among the concerns:

Chiefs offensive line stability: The Chiefs may or may not have a title-caliber line. That was clear as day in Super Bowl LIX, when the Philadelphia Eagles tore them to pieces, rendering Patrick Mahomes a nonfactor. Now All-Pro interior man Joe Thuney is gone, and two new faces occupy the present and/or future of left tackle, with rookie Josh Simmons and former San Francisco 49ers prospect Jaylon Moore tasked with protecting Mahomes' blind side.

The Chiefs may or may not have a title-caliber line. That was clear as day in Super Bowl LIX, when the Philadelphia Eagles tore them to pieces, rendering Patrick Mahomes a nonfactor. Now All-Pro interior man Joe Thuney is gone, and two new faces occupy the present and/or future of left tackle, with rookie Josh Simmons and former San Francisco 49ers prospect Jaylon Moore tasked with protecting Mahomes' blind side. Eagles defensive turnover: Vic Fangio was the perfect man to oversee the Eagles defense in 2024, bringing discipline and tenacity back to the unit. Now he'll be charged with defending the Birds' crown while likely overseeing new starters at every level of the lineup. Returning youngsters like Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith Jr. and Quinyon Mitchell should keep the unit abuzz, but Fangio may need veteran Band-Aids like Azeez Ojulari and Adoree' Jackson to help keep the ship afloat early on.

Vic Fangio was the perfect man to oversee the Eagles defense in 2024, bringing discipline and tenacity back to the unit. Now he'll be charged with defending the Birds' crown while likely overseeing new starters at every level of the lineup. Returning youngsters like Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith Jr. and Quinyon Mitchell should keep the unit abuzz, but Fangio may need veteran Band-Aids like Azeez Ojulari and Adoree' Jackson to help keep the ship afloat early on. Lions staffing shakeup: If it were up to Dan Campbell, the Lions probably would've just run it back on the coaching staff. Instead, the beloved leader is set to enter 2025 without two of his right-hand men in Ben Johnson, the aggressive play-caller of Detroit's all-star offense; and Aaron Glenn, the rah-rah spokesman for the defense. Campbell's fiery touch is still as evident as the Lions' enviable skill talent. But weathering such a dramatic shift in sideline personnel is easier said than done.



2. Trade proposals: Alvin Kamara to Broncos?

Summer is here, and what's summer without some sizzling blockbusters? While most of the big-name player movement is probably over, we decided to propose five more high-profile deals that could benefit both sides, including a Denver splash for a five-time Pro Bowler. Here's a sampling of our ideas:

Alvin Kamara to the Broncos: Kamara may be a Saints mainstay, but he's approaching 30 with an annual injury history, and New Orleans isn't necessarily geared to compete for meaningful wins in 2025 with a rookie coach and quarterback in Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough, respectively. The Broncos, meanwhile, could still use additional big-play weapons for Bo Nix. And their coach, Sean Payton, was responsible for drafting and unleashing Kamara during his time with the Saints.

Kamara may be a Saints mainstay, but he's approaching 30 with an annual injury history, and New Orleans isn't necessarily geared to compete for meaningful wins in 2025 with a rookie coach and quarterback in Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough, respectively. The Broncos, meanwhile, could still use additional big-play weapons for Bo Nix. And their coach, Sean Payton, was responsible for drafting and unleashing Kamara during his time with the Saints. Jalen Ramsey to the Chargers: Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have basically been broadcasting the cornerback's trade availability for weeks. And early indications are Ramsey would prefer to land in Los Angeles. A reunion with the Rams makes sense given their title aspirations and secondary needs, but the Chargers were reportedly close to swinging a major deal for Metcalf earlier this offseason, so they could be even more primed to part with real draft capital, this time to shore up the defense.

Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have basically been broadcasting the cornerback's trade availability for weeks. And early indications are Ramsey would prefer to land in Los Angeles. A reunion with the Rams makes sense given their title aspirations and secondary needs, but the Chargers were reportedly close to swinging a major deal for Metcalf earlier this offseason, so they could be even more primed to part with real draft capital, this time to shore up the defense. Greg Newsome II to the Vikings: The one non-quarterback spot that lacks top-end answers in Minnesota is the secondary, now sans veteran starters like Stephon Gilmore and Camryn Bynum. Forward-thinking general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was in the Browns' front office when Cleveland spent a first-rounder on Newsome in 2021, and at just 25, the former Northwestern standout has the upside to become a longer-term option for Brian Flores' defense.

Check out all our proposed trades right here.

3. Odell teases comeback: Best fits for ex-Giants WR

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. was a non-factor for the Miami Dolphins in his last time on an NFL field. But the former New York Giants star recently hinted at a new chapter of his playing career, even teasing a potential Giants reunion. Does it actually make sense? Turns out we did include New York as one of our top fits for Beckham going into 2025, not once but twice! Here's a preview of our roundup of possible landing spots:

4. Buccaneers extend Todd Bowles, Jason Licht

Tampa Bay has quietly won four straight NFC South titles. Now the men in charge are reaping the rewards, with the Buccaneers announcing this week that coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht both agreed to multiyear contract extensions. Bowles, who succeeded Bruce Arians in 2022, is notably the first Bucs head coach to get a second long-term deal since Jon Gruden back in 2008, per NFL Media.

5. Patriots buzz: What constitutes success in 2025?

Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are hoping another blast to the past will revive their reputation as a playoff contender, turning to Mike Vrabel after just one season with Jerod Mayo running the show post-Bill Belichick. But what, exactly, needs to happen for the 2025 season to be considered a success? Resident Patriots expert Tyler Sullivan unpacked that very question. Here are three tenets of his conclusion:

Drake Maye firmly establishes himself as the franchise quarterback

Mike Vrabel establishes a true culture and identity

Multiple rookies emerge as viable long-term contributors

Read his full Patriots breakdown right here.

6. Rodgers expects Steelers to pay T.J. Watt

The most accomplished player on the Steelers' roster, Watt was a no-show at mandatory minicamp while pursuing a pay raise in an inflated pass rush market. But Aaron Rodgers isn't worried about the star defender's future in Steel City, recently indicating he anticipates Pittsburgh signing the former Defensive Player of the Year to a new deal and securing Watt's leadership for the 2025 season.