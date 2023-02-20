Billy Joe "Red" McCombs, the former owner of the Minnesota Vikings as well as the NBA's San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets, died Monday at the age of 95.

His family released a statement, via KSAT:

"The entire McCombs Family is heartbroken to announce that our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Red McCombs, passed away on Sunday February 19, 2023. As he drew his last breath peacefully at home, he was surrounded by family that loved and adored him. Red was a visionary entrepreneur who touched many lives and impacted our community in immeasurable ways. But to us he was always, first and foremost, "Dad" or "Poppop." We mourn the loss of a Texas icon."

The Vikings also released a statement on the passing of the former team owner:

McCombs made his fortune as an owner of more than 60 car dealerships in Texas. A World War II U.S. army veteran, McCombs went to the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied law and business. Since McCombs was a prominent donor, he is the namesake for the university's business school, the north end zone at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium as well as the softball stadium.

He owned the Spurs and the Nuggets before buying the Vikings in 1998 for a sum of $250 million. Minnesota reached two NFC Championships during his tenure as owner in the 1998 and 2000 seasons, both with the late Dennis Green as his head coach. McCombs fired Green entering the final game of the 2001 season, and replaced him with Mike Tice.

After struggling to receive public funding for a new stadium, McCombs traded Hall of Famer Randy Moss to the Raiders in March of 2005 before selling the team to to Zygi and Mark Wilf in May of 2005 for $600 million. Another blemish during McCombs' time as the Vikings owner came when Minnesota offensive tackle Korey Stringer died from complications brought on by heat stroke during a training camp practice in 2001.