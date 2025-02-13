Round 1 - Pick 1 Jayden Daniels QB NFL Draft • 6'4" / 210 lbs The Bears go Daniels over Caleb Williams this time around. Kind of a no-brainer.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Caleb Williams QB NFL Draft • 6'1" / 215 lbs As someone who watched all dropbacks from every rookie passer in 2024, I contend Williams should go No. 2 in this redraft. His flashes were tremendous. They were just few and far between and mostly came later in the season.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB NFL Draft • 6'4" / 225 lbs The Patriots are thrilled to retain Maye after he demonstrated some franchise-quarterback traits in his rookie season.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jared Verse EDGE NFL Draft • 6'4" / 260 lbs The Cardinals make no mistake about addressing the defensive front with the Defensive Rookie of the Year in Verse.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Joe Alt OT NFL Draft • 6'8" / 322 lbs First real dilemma of the redraft. Do the Chargers stick with their original selection or opt for Malik Nabers? Given Jim Harbaugh's style, let's go with Alt. Challenging decision here.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Bo Nix QB NFL Draft • 6'2" / 217 lbs Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are ecstatic to finally be able to select a quarterback in the draft! Nix has rawness to his game but proved in 2024 he can be a point guard-type who plays well within a YAC-based offense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Cooper DeJean CB NFL Draft • 6'0" / 198 lbs The Titans have five million needs, and they haven't had a true game-changer in the secondary in a while. That's precisely what DeJean is.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Chop Robinson EDGE NFL Draft • 6'3" / 254 lbs The Falcons have needed a prominent edge-rushing presence for more than a decade. Robinson came into his own down the stretch flying around the corner in his rookie season.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Malik Nabers WR NFL Draft • 6'0" / 200 lbs The Bears go Nabers, an easy decision. He'd formulate a ridiculous dynamic duo with Daniels with Ben Johnson at the helm.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Brock Bowers TE NFL Draft • 6'4" / 230 lbs The Jets pick the record-setting tight end to take some attention away from Garrett Wilson.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Quinyon Mitchell CB NFL Draft • 6'0" / 193 lbs The Vikings think about McCarthy here, but instead plan to re-sign Sam Darnold to a short-term deal and fortify the outside cornerback position with Mitchell.

Round 1 - Pick 12 J.J. McCarthy QB NFL Draft • 6'3" / 219 lbs Without Nix on the roster in this alternate universe, the Broncos roll the dice on McCarthy, and trust he can be an extension of Sean Payton's mind on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Brian Thomas Jr. WR NFL Draft • 6'2" / 209 lbs The Raiders get a big, fast athlete at the receiver spot who had a tremendous rookie campaign. This is needed in Las Vegas.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Ladd McConkey WR NFL Draft • 6'0" / 185 lbs The Saints could select any position here. They have needs galore. McConkey would add more depth to a receiver room in dire need of it.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Laiatu Latu EDGE NFL Draft • 6'5" / 265 lbs The Colts are content with Latu, who had a fine albeit unspectacular rookie season on the edge. The outside pass rush has been an issue in Indianapolis for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Braden Fiske DL NFL Draft • 6'5" / 291 lbs The Seahawks go Fiske over their original pick, Byron Murphy, given how strong of a rookie season Fiske had getting after the passer.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR NFL Draft • 6'4" / 205 lbs Without Thomas Jr. available, the Jaguars pick another towering, physical presence who can win vertically.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nate Wiggins CB NFL Draft • 6'1" / 182 lbs The Bengals opt for defense over an offensive tackle given how disastrous the defense was in 2024. Wiggins was rock-solid in all phases as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Edgerrin Cooper LB NFL Draft • 6'2" / 229 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Rams see their two stud rookies get snagged already, so they opt for the best rookie linebacker to help that side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Michael Penix Jr. QB NFL Draft • 6'3" / 215 lbs Without a clear plan right now at the quarterback position, the Steelers roll the dice on Penix Jr., who flashed when he was inserted into the Falcons' lineup late in the season.

Round 1 - Pick 21 T'Vondre Sweat DL NFL Draft • 6'4" / 366 lbs The Dolphins fill the void left by Christian Wilkins' departure last season with the enormous nose tackle from Texas who enjoyed a quality rookie season in Tennessee.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Andru Phillips CB NFL Draft • 5'11" / 180 lbs The Eagles miss on Mitchell and DeJean in this redraft (obviously), and find another veteran-like defensive back who'd be plug-and-play

Round 1 - Pick 23 Dominick Puni IOL NFL Draft • 6'5" / 313 lbs The Vikings make a shrewd selection with their second pick in Round 1 with Puni. He starred at guard for the 49ers in 2024 and played essentially every position up front in college.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Bucky Irving RB NFL Draft • 5'10" / 194 lbs I thought about offensive tackle -- maybe Taliese Fuaga, Amarius Mims, or the Cowboys' original pick of Tyler Guyton. Then I realized how much flashier a running back would be for the Cowboys organization, and Irving was the sole rookie back to go over 1,000 yards in 2024. He also caught 47 passes.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kamari Lassiter CB NFL Draft • 6'0" / 180 lbs Lassiter had a strong season opposite Derek Stingley in Houston, and the Packers secondary is in a state of flux right now.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Zach Frazier IOL NFL Draft • 6'3" / 310 lbs Frazier over Graham Barton for the Buccaneers to fortify the pivot along their offensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Xavier Worthy WR NFL Draft • 5'11" / 165 lbs The Cardinals still want a receiver of some kind in this redraft, so they opt for the 40-yard dash record-holder who came on strong in the playoffs for the Chiefs.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jalyx Hunt LB NFL Draft • 6'3" / 252 lbs The Bills need to add difference-makers to their defensive line who can win in a flash beyond Ed Oliver, and while raw, Hunt has immense pass-rushing upside.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jarrian Jones S NFL Draft • 5'11" / 190 lbs Jones rocked in Jacksonville as a rookie playing in the slot and occasionally on the perimeter. The Lions need that type of player in their secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Renardo Green CB NFL Draft • 6'0" / 186 lbs Green quietly pieced together a steady season in San Francisco on the boundary. Without Wiggins available, the Ravens stay cornerback and pick the former Seminole.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tarheeb Still CB NFL Draft • 6'1" / 196 lbs Four interceptions and 10 pass breakups as a rookie was enough for Still to sneak into this redraft.