The Philadelphia Eagles finished the final chapter of the 2024 NFL season with a convincing Super Bowl victory, but we all know there's never a dull stretch on the NFL calendar. Before the NFL Scouting Combine is the appropriate time to take in everything we witnessed during the NFL season and re-examine the 2024 NFL Draft.
Careers aren't made or broken after one season, but factoring in rookie years and projecting forward, let's piece together a redraft for the 2024 class.
Some redraft guidelines:
- All rookies from the 2024 class (including undrafted free agents) have been removed from their respective NFL rosters and are free to be selected.
- If a rookie is not included in the top 32 here, they would revert back to the round in which they were originally drafted and to the team that picked them. Original first-rounders not included in this first round would stay with their current teams too.
- All veteran transactions made during the 2024 season are intact.
- The below selections are what I would do as the GM of every team (while considering coaches' schemes, etc.), not what I think the GMs of each team would do.
- The draft order is based on the real order on April 25, 2024, before the draft began.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Bears go Daniels over Caleb Williams this time around. Kind of a no-brainer.
Round 1 - Pick 2
NFL Draft • 6'1" / 215 lbs
As someone who watched all dropbacks from every rookie passer in 2024, I contend Williams should go No. 2 in this redraft. His flashes were tremendous. They were just few and far between and mostly came later in the season.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 225 lbs
The Patriots are thrilled to retain Maye after he demonstrated some franchise-quarterback traits in his rookie season.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jared Verse EDGE
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Cardinals make no mistake about addressing the defensive front with the Defensive Rookie of the Year in Verse.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Joe Alt OT
NFL Draft • 6'8" / 322 lbs
First real dilemma of the redraft. Do the Chargers stick with their original selection or opt for Malik Nabers? Given Jim Harbaugh's style, let's go with Alt. Challenging decision here.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Bo Nix QB
NFL Draft • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are ecstatic to finally be able to select a quarterback in the draft! Nix has rawness to his game but proved in 2024 he can be a point guard-type who plays well within a YAC-based offense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
NFL Draft • 6'0" / 198 lbs
The Titans have five million needs, and they haven't had a true game-changer in the secondary in a while. That's precisely what DeJean is.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Chop Robinson EDGE
NFL Draft • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Falcons have needed a prominent edge-rushing presence for more than a decade. Robinson came into his own down the stretch flying around the corner in his rookie season.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Malik Nabers WR
NFL Draft • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Bears go Nabers, an easy decision. He'd formulate a ridiculous dynamic duo with Daniels with Ben Johnson at the helm.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Brock Bowers TE
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The Jets pick the record-setting tight end to take some attention away from Garrett Wilson.
Round 1 - Pick 11
NFL Draft • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Vikings think about McCarthy here, but instead plan to re-sign Sam Darnold to a short-term deal and fortify the outside cornerback position with Mitchell.
Round 1 - Pick 12
NFL Draft • 6'3" / 219 lbs
Without Nix on the roster in this alternate universe, the Broncos roll the dice on McCarthy, and trust he can be an extension of Sean Payton's mind on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 13
NFL Draft • 6'2" / 209 lbs
The Raiders get a big, fast athlete at the receiver spot who had a tremendous rookie campaign. This is needed in Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 14
NFL Draft • 6'0" / 185 lbs
The Saints could select any position here. They have needs galore. McConkey would add more depth to a receiver room in dire need of it.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Laiatu Latu EDGE
NFL Draft • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Colts are content with Latu, who had a fine albeit unspectacular rookie season on the edge. The outside pass rush has been an issue in Indianapolis for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Braden Fiske DL
NFL Draft • 6'5" / 291 lbs
The Seahawks go Fiske over their original pick, Byron Murphy, given how strong of a rookie season Fiske had getting after the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 17
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Without Thomas Jr. available, the Jaguars pick another towering, physical presence who can win vertically.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Nate Wiggins CB
NFL Draft • 6'1" / 182 lbs
The Bengals opt for defense over an offensive tackle given how disastrous the defense was in 2024. Wiggins was rock-solid in all phases as a rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 19
NFL Draft • 6'2" / 229 lbs
The Rams see their two stud rookies get snagged already, so they opt for the best rookie linebacker to help on that side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 20
NFL Draft • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Without a clear plan right now at the quarterback position, the Steelers roll the dice on Penix Jr., who flashed when he was inserted into the Falcons' lineup late in the season.
Round 1 - Pick 21
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 366 lbs
The Dolphins fill the void left by Christian Wilkins' departure last season with the enormous nose tackle from Texas who enjoyed a quality rookie season in Tennessee.
Round 1 - Pick 22
NFL Draft • 5'11" / 180 lbs
The Eagles miss on Mitchell and DeJean in this redraft (obviously), and find another veteran-like defensive back who'd be plug-and-play
Round 1 - Pick 23
Dominick Puni IOL
NFL Draft • 6'5" / 313 lbs
The Vikings make a shrewd selection with their second pick in Round 1 with Puni. He starred at guard for the 49ers in 2024 and played essentially every position up front in college.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Bucky Irving RB
NFL Draft • 5'10" / 194 lbs
I thought about offensive tackle -- maybe Taliese Fuaga, Amarius Mims, or the Cowboys' original pick of Tyler Guyton. Then I realized how much flashier a running back would be for the Cowboys organization, and Irving was the sole rookie back to go over 1,000 yards in 2024. He also caught 47 passes.
Round 1 - Pick 25
NFL Draft • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Lassiter had a strong season opposite Derek Stingley in Houston, and the Packers secondary is in a state of flux right now.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Zach Frazier IOL
NFL Draft • 6'3" / 310 lbs
Frazier over Graham Barton for the Buccaneers to fortify the pivot along their offensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 27
NFL Draft • 5'11" / 165 lbs
The Cardinals still want a receiver of some kind in this redraft, so they opt for the 40-yard dash record-holder who came on strong in the playoffs for the Chiefs.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jalyx Hunt LB
NFL Draft • 6'3" / 252 lbs
The Bills need to add difference-makers to their defensive line who can win in a flash beyond Ed Oliver, and while raw, Hunt has immense pass-rushing upside.
Round 1 - Pick 29
NFL Draft • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Jones rocked in Jacksonville as a rookie playing in the slot and occasionally on the perimeter. The Lions need that type of player in their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 30
NFL Draft • 6'0" / 186 lbs
Green quietly pieced together a steady season in San Francisco on the boundary. Without Wiggins available, the Ravens stay cornerback and pick the former Seminole.
Round 1 - Pick 31
NFL Draft • 6'1" / 196 lbs
Four interceptions and 10 pass breakups as a rookie was enough for Still to sneak into this redraft.
Round 1 - Pick 32
NFL Draft • 6'4" / 242 lbs
With plenty of important free agents, the Chiefs could go in plenty of directions, and Wilson would be the instant replacement to Nick Bolton if he signs elsewhere.