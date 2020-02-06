Redrafting the 2019 NFL Draft: Gardner Minshew to Giants, while Jets and Packers land receiver help

Round 1 - Pick 1 Kyler Murray QB NFL Draft • 5'10" / 207 lbs Murray had a pretty good -- albeit not spectacular -- rookie season, especially given the porous nature of the offensive line and a less-than-stellar wide receiver group. Arizona would still make him the pick today.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Nick Bosa EDGE NFL Draft • 6'4" / 266 lbs Bosa was seven minutes away from winning the Super Bowl MVP the day after he won Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's already one of the best pass rushers in football. Two easy, same-as-reality picks to start.

Round 1 - Pick 3 A.J. Brown WR NFL Draft • 6'1" / 226 lbs The Jets picked Quinnen Williams here, and he had a mostly forgettable rookie campaign. New York goes with Brown here to round out the receiver group with a YAC monster.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Josh Allen EDGE NFL Draft • 6'5" / 262 lbs The Raiders got considerably better contributions from mid-round Maxx Crosby in 2019 than first-rounder Clelin Ferrell, but they go with Allen here. He had a quietly disruptive season against the run and getting after the passer.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Elgton Jenkins OL NFL Draft • 6'5" / 311 lbs Even with Earl Watford and Alex Cappa playing decently well at guard in 2019, neither look like cornerstone players. Jenkins did in Green Bay as a rookie, displaying established veteran type sturdiness in pass protection.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Gardner Minshew QB NFL Draft • 6'1" / 225 lbs Minshew was better than Daniel Jones as a rookie. There's really no way around that. Neither were in fantastic situations, either. Jones was far from absolutely brutal and made a handful of impressive throws downfield but too often put the ball in harm's way in the air and by way of the fumble.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jamel Dean CB NFL Draft • 6'1" / 206 lbs Dean wasn't a regular starter until midway through the season for the Buccaneers but was ridiculously productive over the final two months of the season. The explosive leaper with awesome speed registered 17 pass breakups with two picks in what amounted to grand total of eight games. The Jaguars get a Jalen Ramsey replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Ed Oliver DL NFL Draft • 6'1" / 287 lbs The Lions had Oliver sitting there, ready to be taken, in the 2019 draft but opted for T.J. Hockenson instead. Oliver would give Detroit the interior pass rush it desperately needs.

Round 1 - Pick 9 DK Metcalf WR NFL Draft • 6'4" / 229 lbs Metcalf was a trendy mock draft pick for the Bills during last year's pre-draft process, but Oliver fell into their lap. Now, in this redraft, Buffalo gets Josh Allen a big, ultra-fast downfield weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Drew Lock QB NFL Draft • 6'4" / 228 lbs Lock flashed in December when he got some time as Denver's starter, and the Broncos can't pass on him here given the state of that position on their roster.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Dre Greenlaw LB NFL Draft • 6'0" / 230 lbs The Bengals have myriad needs, and chief among them (beyond quarterback) is linebacker. Greenlaw went on the third day of the 2019 draft and ultimately became a high-quality coverage linebacker for San Francisco. He's the type of second-level defender Cincinnati must add this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Terry McLaurin WR NFL Draft • 6'0" / 210 lbs Hey, look, it's a first-round offensive player for Aaron Rodgers! McLaurin was dynamic as a rookie in Washington during a season with a quarterback change. He'd give the Packers a dynamic secondary receiver behind Davante Adams.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Maxx Crosby EDGE NFL Draft • 6'5" / 255 lbs The Dolphins played well down the stretch for a team supposedly tanking as hard as any team in NFL history. I mean, they won five games in 2019. Miami needs more pass rush at every spot on the defensive line, and Crosby had a standout season on the edge in Oakland.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Juan Thornhill S NFL Draft • 6'0" / 205 lbs The Falcons need to rebuild the secondary, so they jump on the chance to get a ball-hawking free safety for the deep middle of Dan Quinn's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Daniel Jones QB NFL Draft • 6'5" / 220 lbs NFC EAST SWAP. Haskins flashed -- a bit -- late in the season, but Jones will bring a larger sample size of quality play into his second season, and his scrambling skills were often on display.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Dexter Lawrence DL NFL Draft • 6'4" / 342 lbs The Panthers got gashed on the ground in 2019, something strange to see for a Luke Kuechly-led defense. Now, with Kuechly retired, Carolina turns its attention to a front in dire need of more horses. Lawrence is a rather large one and got after the passer quite well as a rookie.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 17 Jeffery Simmons DL NFL Draft • 6'4" / 305 lbs With Lawrence poached right in front of them, the Giants fortify the interior of their defensive line with Simmons, who was a game-wrecker for the Titans once he was fully healthy as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson S NFL Draft • 5'11" / 210 lbs With myriad free agents on defense, the Vikings go with the best, most versatile defensive back in the 2019 class in Gardner-Johnson. He did it all on the back end for the Saints as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Deebo Samuel WR NFL Draft • 6'0" / 215 lbs With Brown gone, the Titans add a similar YAC-based receiver to their offense in Samuel. He'd bring fun elements to the run game too. And while Derrick Henry was heartbeat of the Tennessee offense in the playoffs, we saw the Titans utilize tight end Jonnu Smith as a tailback in 2019, so the desire to be creative on the ground is there.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Devin Bush LB NFL Draft • 5'11" / 234 lbs While not overly consistent, Bush showed glimpses of high-end play as a rookie, and I think the Steelers would be perfectly happy picking him again with the board falling this way.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Darius Slayton WR NFL Draft • 6'1" / 194 lbs With Metcalf gone, the Seahawks add another burner wideout with speed in the 4.3s who's taller than 6-foot in Slayton, a rookie who repeatedly flashed for the Giants, particularly down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Marquise Brown WR NFL Draft • 5'11" / 175 lbs Despite Brown dealing with some nagging injuries in 2019, he was a fun vertical element in Baltimore's aggressive attack and took attention off the team's trio of tight ends.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Andre Dillard OL NFL Draft • 6'5" / 315 lbs Tytus Howard actually fared decently before an injury struck, and even with Laremy Tunsil in the mix, they'd love to have Dillard at the right tackle spot for the long term.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 24 Josh Jacobs RB NFL Draft • 5'10" / 220 lbs Jacobs was a tackle-breaking machine for the Raiders this past season, and made a real case for Offensive Rookie of the Year. While the positional value isn't there, the Raiders have their feature back for the next few seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Darnell Savage S NFL Draft • 5'11" / 198 lbs No receiver is worthy of this pick, and Dillard is gone. Hmmm. The Eagles managed to win the NFC East without a stellar secondary, and Savage had a solid debut season for the Packers at safety.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Dwayne Haskins QB NFL Draft • 6'4" / 231 lbs Haskins gives the Colts some upside and is a nice fit in Frank Reich's West Coast offense because he's a quick processor and gets the football out quickly but won't make many plays outside the structure of the play.

From From Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 27 Bobby Okereke LB NFL Draft • 6'1" / 235 lbs Okereke was a part-time player for the Colts in 2019 but really flashed across the board. He's tall, with long arms, a good amount of athleticism, so he fits the mold of the modern-day linebacker and would instantly upgrade the Raiders linebacker group.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Erik McCoy OL NFL Draft • 6'4" / 303 lbs This is a major steal for the Chargers this late in Round 1. McCoy was a steady pivot for the Saints as a rookie and gives the Chargers the heir apparent to Mike Pouncey.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Mecole Hardman WR NFL Draft • 5'10" / 187 lbs While he wasn't a high-volume player for Kansas City, Hardman took the roof off defenses a handful of times as a rookie. The Chiefs get him again, just a round earlier.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 30 Drue Tranquill LB NFL Draft • 6'2" / 228 lbs Blake Martinez is destined to sign elsewhere in free agency because of a lack of coverage skills at the linebacker spot. Tranquill was a sub-package player but displayed his athletic talents in coverage often.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Dalton Risner OL NFL Draft • 6'5" / 312 lbs Just like he was during his long career at Kansas State, Risner was a rock for the Broncos on the interior of their offensive line in 2019. The Rams need a young stud like him up front.