Redrafting the 2019 NFL Draft: Gardner Minshew to Giants, while Jets and Packers land receiver help
How would the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft look if it happened today?
Now's the appropriate time to take in everything we witnessed during the NFL season and re-examine the 2019 NFL Draft.
A career isn't made or broken after one season, but factoring in rookie years and projecting forward, let's piece together a redraft for the 2019 class.
With this redraft we are assuming:
- All rookies from the 2019 class (including undrafted free agents) have been removed from their respective NFL rosters and are free to be selected.
- If a rookie is not included in the top 32 here, they would revert back to the round in which they were originally drafted and to the team that picked them. Original first-rounders not included in this first round would stay with their current teams too.
- All veteran transactions made during the 2019 season are intact.
- The below selections are what I would do as the GM of every team (while considering coaches' schemes, etc.), not what I think the GMs of each teams would do.
- The draft order is based on the real order on April 25, 2019, before the draft began.
Let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Minshew was better than Daniel Jones as a rookie. There's really no way around that. Neither were in fantastic situations, either. Jones was far from absolutely brutal and made a handful of impressive throws downfield but too often put the ball in harm's way in the air and by way of the fumble.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Dean wasn't a regular starter until midway through the season for the Buccaneers but was ridiculously productive over the final two months of the season. The explosive leaper with awesome speed registered 17 pass breakups with two picks in what amounted to grand total of eight games. The Jaguars get a Jalen Ramsey replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 11
The Bengals have myriad needs, and chief among them (beyond quarterback) is linebacker. Greenlaw went on the third day of the 2019 draft and ultimately became a high-quality coverage linebacker for San Francisco. He's the type of second-level defender Cincinnati must add this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 13
The Dolphins played well down the stretch for a team supposedly tanking as hard as any team in NFL history. I mean, they won five games in 2019. Miami needs more pass rush at every spot on the defensive line, and Crosby had a standout season on the edge in Oakland.
Round 1 - Pick 16
The Panthers got gashed on the ground in 2019, something strange to see for a Luke Kuechly-led defense. Now, with Kuechly retired, Carolina turns its attention to a front in dire need of more horses. Lawrence is a rather large one and got after the passer quite well as a rookie.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 17
Round 1 - Pick 19
With Brown gone, the Titans add a similar YAC-based receiver to their offense in Samuel. He'd bring fun elements to the run game too. And while Derrick Henry was heartbeat of the Tennessee offense in the playoffs, we saw the Titans utilize tight end Jonnu Smith as a tailback in 2019, so the desire to be creative on the ground is there.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 24
From Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 27
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 30
Round 1 - Pick 32
Tom Brady wants receivers who can separate? At this juncture of the draft, Johnson is easily the best option based on how the board fell. He displayed the ability to get open, track it down the field, and make defenders miss with the ball in his hands as a rookie.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Vegas wins big on Super Bowl Sunday
The house always wins
-
Branch's family hopes 2021 is the year
Branch, who died in 2019, never got the call to Canton despite numbers that rival any other...
-
Rice, TO furious at SB penalty on Kittle
The two Hall of Fame wide receivers aren't holding back
-
NFL 2020: Free-agent QB breakdown
There are a lot of good quarterbacks who'll be free agents this offseason, so let's take a...
-
Kelce fires shot at Ford in SB parade
It's official: Dee Ford will never live this down
-
Five questions 49ers must answer in 2020
If the 49ers are going to journey back to the Super Bowl, they'll need their QB to take the...
-
Chiefs storm back, top 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years as San Francisco struggled to maintain a late...
-
Chiefs defeat Niners in SB LIV
A Vince Lombardi Trophy is heading to Kansas City
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game