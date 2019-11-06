Redskins activate Derrius Guice from injured reserve, clearing running back to return for Week 11

Derrius Guice has had two stints on injured reserve in less than two seasons with the Washington Redskins, but the former first-round draft pick could be back on the field as soon as his team returns from its Week 10 bye.

That's according to ESPN's Field Yates, who reported Wednesday that Washington has activated the running back off IR, designating him to return now that he's sat out at least eight games. Guice, who underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in September, will be eligible to play starting in Week 11, when the Redskins (1-8) host the New York Jets.

Washington paved the way for Guice's return to the active roster on Tuesday when they released Craig Reynolds, a rookie reserve who had appeared in three games this season. While it remains to be seen how much Guice will be involved in the offense upon his return, it stands to reason he'll steal at least a few touches from lead rusher Adrian Peterson. Interim head coach Bill Callahan has leaned heavily on the ground game since taking over for Jay Gruden, incorporating both Chris Thompson and Wendell Smallwood into the backfield rotation.

A second-round pick out of LSU in 2018, Guice is no stranger to durability concerns. A leg injury kept him out of several games during his junior season for the Tigers, while a torn ACL in his debut preseason game ended his rookie campaign. In his lone NFL action, Washington's Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he carried the ball 10 times for 18 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards.