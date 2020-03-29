Redskins agree to terms with former Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby on a one-year deal, per report

The Washington Redskins have experienced plenty of turnover at the cornerback position this offseason, but they have finally added someone who can come in and make an immediate impact. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Redskins have agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby on a one-year, $4 million deal.

The 26-year-old has spent the past three seasons with the Eagles, and was part of the team that defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. In Philadelphia's 41-33 win, he recorded four combined tackles and two passes defensed. In 2019, Darby started in all 11 games he played in and recorded 37 combined tackles, 11 passes defensed and two interceptions.

Darby was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He spent a couple of seasons playing both on the outside and in the slot before being traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2017 season.

Darby figures to battle for a starting cornerback position with Fabian Moreau and former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller. The Redskins released Josh Norman and traded Quinton Dunbar to the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, so Washington has some questions that need to be answered at cornerback. In 57 career games, Darby has recorded 251 combined tackles, 65 passes defensed and eight interceptions.

The Redskins also signed former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Sean Davis earlier this month, but with the release of Montae Nicholson, it's likely he will start at safety opposite of Landon Collins. Signing Darby provides some experience for the Redskins at corner, and it's probable Washington is not done making additions in the secondary.