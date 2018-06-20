Redskins' Alex Smith understands he won't be afforded luxury of patience in Washington

Alex Smith, a well-established NFL quarterback who began his career as the No. 1 overall pick in 2005, understands the way the league works. He understands that, even though he's being asked to learn a new offense and work with new teammates and coaches in Washington after a lengthy and successful five-year run in Andy Reid's Chiefs offense, he won't be afforded the luxury of patience with the Redskins.

Smith will be expected to produce immediately, and he knows it.

"No, I don't think you can rely on the fact that, 'Oh, it's the first year here.' Nobody cares," he said, per NBC Sports Washington. "It's not like in the fall, you guys are going to be like, 'Ah, well, this is his first year here. We'll give him a break.' It just doesn't work that way."

He's not wrong. For one, Smith isn't some schmuck who signed a one-year prove-it deal in free agency to compete for a starting job. No, Smith got traded to the Redskins for a hefty price: one of the league's best young players, cornerback Kendall Fuller, and a third-round pick. Then, there's the fact that Smith signed a four-year, $94 million extension. And finally, he has to replace Kirk Cousins, who threw for 13,176 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions over the past three seasons as the Redskins' starter. If Smith stinks early on and Cousins thrives in Minnesota with his new team, the backlash will come and Smith, even though he's not the one who chose to let Cousins walk in free agency or to leave Kansas City, will be on the receiving end of that backlash.

So, here's the good news: Smith probably doesn't have much to worry about, because he's actually been a pretty good quarterback for a number of years. With the Chiefs from 2013-17, Smith averaged roughly 3,522 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions per season. Impressively, he led the league in passer rating (104.7) in 2017 and was the league's best deep-ball thrower by posting a 131.4 passer rating on throws that traveled 20-plus yards downfield, essentially nullifying the idea that he's afraid to take shots downfield.

Alex Smith sees a free play, loosens up his arm, and fires a 9-yard slant downfield. — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) November 28, 2016

So, here's the bad news for Smith: He's not in Kansas (City) anymore.

With the Chiefs, Smith was being coached by offensive mastermind Andy Reid and he was playing alongside guys like Jamaal Charles (once upon a time), Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Kareem Hunt. Now, he's being coached by Jay Gruden and playing alongside guys like Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson, Jordan Reed, Rob Kelley, and Derrius Guice. It's not that the Redskins are horrible offensively (20th in DVOA last year), but they're not nearly as good as the Chiefs (fourth in DVOA last year).

So, here's the thing: Smith now has a chance to cement his status in the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks. A year ago, he flipped the script by becoming the game's best deep-ball passer. This year, he can prove that he's not merely a product of Andy Reid's system. If Smith can do it again -- and by it, I mean lead the league in passer rating while taking his team to the playoffs -- the jokes about his conservative style of play will probably cease to exist.

And hey, he'll probably make his way onto our next top 30 over 30 list after barely missing the cut this year.