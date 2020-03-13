Redskins asking for second-round pick in Trent Williams trade talks, per report

The Washington Redskins granted offensive tackle Trent Williams' request to pursue trade opportunities early this month. According to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, Washington has been asking for a second round pick in exchange for the long-time veteran. Garafolo says that it is his understanding that "at that asking price, it is not going to get done."

Head coach Ron Rivera said at the NFL Scouting Combine that Williams is "still our guy" and has had good dialogue with the player.

Williams is expected to ask for a new contract from whichever teams acquires him. The 31-year-old is scheduled to earn $14.5 million in the final year of his contract. The lineman is reportedly seeking a deal that will pay $20 million annually. It sounds crazy until comparing it to the average annual salary that Giants left tackle Nate Solder ($15.5 million) is receiving to play average to below average football. Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin is expected to command upwards of $16 million in free agency as well.

The Cardinals, Texans, Jets and Browns have all been mentioned as having expressed some level of interest in Williams, who sat out the entirety of the 2019 season. The Oklahoma product claimed that he had a benign tumor removed from his head and was not happy with how Washington's team doctors treated the severity of the matter. Williams told NBC Sports that the growth was cancerous and that it had been growing for six years. At that point, he lost all trust and respect for the Redskins organization and demanded a trade.

The former No. 4 overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft has been one of the league's best linemen when available. He was selected to seven straight Pro Bowls from 2012-18. His lone All-Pro nod came in 2015.

Trades may not be finalized until the start of the new league year, which is tentatively scheduled for Mar. 18. The timeline has been fluid during the ongoing coronavirus situation.