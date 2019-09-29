Redskins at Giants final score: Daniel Jones outlasts Dwayne Haskins as Giants defense comes alive

The Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins eras of New York Giants and Washington Redskins football, respectively, have begun. The first win goes to Jones, and although Haskins didn't enter until the Giants already led by 14 points, he was outscored 10-3 during the time when both quarterbacks were in the game. The Giants came away with the 24-3 victory over the Redskins, improving to 2-2 while Washington dropped to 0-4.

Jones became the second rookie quarterback in Giants history to begin his career 2-0 as a starter (joining Phil Simms). By finishing with 76 receiving yards on seven receptions, Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard eclipsed the 2,500-yard mark (2,504).

Jones started hot with two touchdown drives for the Giants, but he got cold in the second quarter, tossing two interceptions. Jones had a long 50-yard completion to Cody Latimer called back on a questionable offensive pass interference in the third quarter before leading a long drive inside Washington's 2-yard line -- a Jon Hillman fumbled ended that drive.

Haskins led a field goal drive on his first possession but was stymied by the Giants defense in the ensuing drives. Haskins threw a pick-six to Jabrill Peppers -- the player involved in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade. Meanwhile, former Giants safety Landon Collins was largely kept quiet all game. Haskins finished with three interceptions -- two at the hands of the much-maligned veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

The Giants defense woke up -- led largely by rookie fifth-round linebacker Ryan Connelly, who notched an interception, a sack, and multiple tackles for short gains. Unfortunately, Connelly was carted off the field and ruled out with a knee injury when attempting to make a tackle on a Haskins scramble -- it was a non-contact injury.

If you missed any of the action, catch up on all the highlights, game updates, best from Twitter, and more from our live blog.

