Redskins at Giants: Live updates, game stats, highlights as Daniel Jones, Dwayne Haskins face off for first time

The Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins eras of New York Giants and Washington Redskins football, respectively, have begun. The Giants turned to Jones last week, and the Redskins finally made the decision to bench Case Keenum and bring in Haskins.

After a hot start for Jones and the Giants offense, the rookie No. 6 overall pick provided life for the Redskins when he threw two interceptions in the second quarter. The Redskins finally turned to Haskins, and after taking over on a short field, he led Washington in the red zone. The Giants held on third-and-goal when Haskins' pass to Vernon Davis in the flat went wide.

Jones came right back with a field goal drive to build back confidence.

Follow along below with our live blog where we will be providing live updates, interesting stats, highlights, and more. And if you're interested, I dropped a prediction and breakdown at the end of this post.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live blog

Prediction

The Giants are favored by three points for this home matchup against the winless Redskins. Of course, if not for a 34-yard missed field goal by Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay, the Giants would also be entering this week at 0-3.

The Giants' brand new offensive attack showed some new wrinkles with Jones in the game in Week 3, but we're confident there is more to come as we move forward. Pat Shurmur's offensive playbook and play-calling selection were expansive during the 2017 season when he was named AP Assistant Coach of the Year with Case Keenum and the Vikings.

Speaking of Keenum, if anyone should have the correct game plan to slow down the Redskins' starting quarterback, it's Shurmur -- the same person responsible for coaching a career year out of him. Washington's offensive line has also been a massive problem for the Redskins through the first three weeks with perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams continuing his holdout well into the regular season.

The Redskins offense simply won't be able to take advantage of the Giants' weaknesses on pass defense relative to the kind of points the revamped Giants offense with Jones will put on the board.

The pick: Giants win, 27-17