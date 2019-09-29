Redskins at Giants: Live updates, game stats, highlights as Daniel Jones, Dwayne Haskins face off for first time
The first showdown between Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins came sooner than anticipated
The Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins eras of New York Giants and Washington Redskins football, respectively, have begun. The Giants turned to Jones last week, and the Redskins finally made the decision to bench Case Keenum and bring in Haskins.
After a hot start for Jones and the Giants offense, the rookie No. 6 overall pick provided life for the Redskins when he threw two interceptions in the second quarter. The Redskins finally turned to Haskins, and after taking over on a short field, he led Washington in the red zone. The Giants held on third-and-goal when Haskins' pass to Vernon Davis in the flat went wide.
Jones came right back with a field goal drive to build back confidence.
Follow along below with our live blog where we will be providing live updates, interesting stats, highlights, and more. And if you're interested, I dropped a prediction and breakdown at the end of this post.
How to watch
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)
TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
Prediction
The Giants are favored by three points for this home matchup against the winless Redskins. Of course, if not for a 34-yard missed field goal by Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay, the Giants would also be entering this week at 0-3.
The Giants' brand new offensive attack showed some new wrinkles with Jones in the game in Week 3, but we're confident there is more to come as we move forward. Pat Shurmur's offensive playbook and play-calling selection were expansive during the 2017 season when he was named AP Assistant Coach of the Year with Case Keenum and the Vikings.
Speaking of Keenum, if anyone should have the correct game plan to slow down the Redskins' starting quarterback, it's Shurmur -- the same person responsible for coaching a career year out of him. Washington's offensive line has also been a massive problem for the Redskins through the first three weeks with perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams continuing his holdout well into the regular season.
The Redskins offense simply won't be able to take advantage of the Giants' weaknesses on pass defense relative to the kind of points the revamped Giants offense with Jones will put on the board.
The pick: Giants win, 27-17
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Gore reaches 15,000 career rushing yards
Gore trails only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders on the all-time rushing list
-
Chiefs vs. Lions: Live updates
Follow along with all the action as two unbeaten teams square off in a cross-conference battle
-
Patriots vs. Bills: Live updates
It's a battle of the 3-0 teams with the Patriots and Bills squaring off in Orchard Park
-
Browns at Ravens: Live updates
The Ravens look to make a statement in the AFC North in an early battle for first place in...
-
NFL Week 4 updates, highlights
All the best highlights from Week 4 are right here
-
Vikings at Bears: Live updates
Both the Bears and Vikings have a chance to make up ground in the North after Green Bay's loss
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too