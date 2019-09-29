Redskins at Giants: Live updates, stats, highlights for Daniel Jones' first MetLife Stadium start in Week 4

The New York Giants have a new life with rookie quarterback Daniel Jones set to make his home debut against NFC East division rival the Washington Redskins this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. It won't be a battle of the rookie quarterbacks this Sunday. The Redskins do not feel like Dwayne Haskins is ready and there has even been some speculation Washington would turn to Colt McCoy first in the event that Case Keenum -- who turned the ball over five times in his last start -- is benched.

The NFC East is a top-heavy division right now. Through the first three weeks of the season, the Giants, Redskins, and Eagles have combined for fewer wins (2) than the Cowboys (3).

Those waiting for Jones-Haskins can hold out hope that will come in Washington -- in Week 16 -- when these two teams meet again.

Follow along below with our live blog where we will be providing live updates, interesting stats, highlights, and more. And if you're interested, I dropped a prediction and breakdown at the end of this post.

Prediction

The Giants are favored by three points for this home matchup against the winless Redskins. Of course, if not for a 34-yard missed field goal by Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay, the Giants would also be entering this week at 0-3.

The Giants' brand new offensive attack showed some new wrinkles with Jones in the game in Week 3, but we're confident there is more to come as we move forward. Pat Shurmur's offensive playbook and play-calling selection were expansive during the 2017 season when he was named AP Assistant Coach of the Year with Case Keenum and the Vikings.

Speaking of Keenum, if anyone should have the correct game plan to slow down the Redskins' starting quarterback, it's Shurmur -- the same person responsible for coaching a career year out of him. Washington's offensive line has also been a massive problem for the Redskins through the first three weeks with perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams continuing his holdout well into the regular season.

The Redskins offense simply won't be able to take advantage of the Giants' weaknesses on pass defense relative to the kind of points the revamped Giants offense with Jones will put on the board.

The pick: Giants win, 27-17