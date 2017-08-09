Redskins breakout star: Samaje Perine will feast as a rookie following college stardom

It takes a special kind of player to best Adrian Peterson at Oklahoma, but that's exactly what Samaje Perine did.

Dynamic during his time at the collegiate level, Perine electrified crowds with his unique blend of power and explosiveness. As a true freshman in 2014, he set the NCAA single-game rushing record with 427 yards against Kansas, averaging nearly 12 yards per carry and scoring five touchdowns, the shortest of which was 27 yards. Perine would call time on his Sooners career in 2016, leaving the Big 12 powerhouse as the school's all-time leading rusher with 4,122 yards, besting arguably the two greatest players in school history in Peterson and Billy Sims.

Simply put, Perine was prodigious.

In an historically deep running back class, Perine's numbers stood supreme; however, he wasn't even the most highly-rated running back on his own team. That distinction belonged to Joe Mixon, who in spite of his well documented off-field issues, was drafted two rounds ahead of his backfield counterpart. Perine would eventually hear his name called with the 114th overall pick, and it's hard to envision a better scenario for him to be drafted into.

Now a new challenge awaits the 236-pound powerhouse. The Washington Redskins possess a proud history at the running back position, but consistent play has been fleeting in recent seasons. Initially it was Matt Jones who was seen as the future before persistent fumbling issues brought his time as the starter to a premature end. Instead, it is Rob Kelley -- the man Perine will compete with for the starting job -- who enters the 2017 season as the incumbent, but his position is far from certain.

SportsLine projects Kelley to end up with more carries over the course of the regular season, but Perine's ability could help him easily surpass these projections should he establish himself as the better option early:



RuAtt RuYd RuAvg RuTD Recpt ReYd ReAvg ReTD FP* Rob Kelley 183 723 4.0 5 18 128 7.2 1 117 Samaje Perine 127 528 4.2 4 29 245 8.4 1 104 Chris Thompson 64 267 4.2 2 49 361 7.4 2 85

*Fantasy points

What Perine lacks in straight-line speed, he makes up with in overall dynamism. Few, if any, running backs in the 2017 class utilizes their strengths more than the 21-year-old, who employs a massive upper and lower body to run through opponents rather than around them. Perine doesn't avoid contact, he actively seeks it.

His first order of business is to unseat Kelley, but many have already tipped Perine to do just that. His arrival in Washington has been met with considerable acclaim, with Hall of Fame running back LaDanian Tomlinson even predicting a top-five finish on the rushing charts in his rookie season.

Expectations are meteoric, but perhaps tempered excitement is best suited. While Perine excels at the physical aspects of the game, there is some concern on his ability to find the edge with regularity, as is his effectiveness in the open field. His somewhat suspect talents as a receiver raise question marks; however, he possesses the inherent physicality to help in pass protection, a vital component for a quarterback in Kirk Cousins who fumbled six times a season ago.

Regardless, the addition of Perine to the Redskins offense can't be overlooked in its potential. Behind one of the NFL's best offensive lines, holes in which to run through will be plentiful, and his ability to pick up yards after contact will be an immediate boost in red-zone situations.

The sky is the limit for Perine and the Redskins. It just might take some time to get there.