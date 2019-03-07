Redskins, Broncos reportedly working on a trade that would send Case Keenum to Washington

If the trade is completed, the Redskins would likely be out of the running for Josh Rosen

The Redskins appear to have found a solution at quarterback that isn't Josh Rosen

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Redskins are working on a trade with the Broncos that would send Case Keenum to Washington. Rapoport reported that the trade is not done yet, but "both sides are motivated to make this happen," which makes sense. After trading for Joe Flacco, the Broncos have no need for Keenum. After losing Alex Smith to an injury that might cost him the entire 2019 season, the Redskins need a new starting quarterback.

It certainly sounds like Keenum will be starting in place of Smith, though he'll technically have to beat out Colt McCoy for the starting job.

We'll have more to come on this story.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

