Redskins, Broncos reportedly working on a trade that would send Case Keenum to Washington
If the trade is completed, the Redskins would likely be out of the running for Josh Rosen
The Redskins appear to have found a solution at quarterback that isn't Josh Rosen.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Redskins are working on a trade with the Broncos that would send Case Keenum to Washington. Rapoport reported that the trade is not done yet, but "both sides are motivated to make this happen," which makes sense. After trading for Joe Flacco, the Broncos have no need for Keenum. After losing Alex Smith to an injury that might cost him the entire 2019 season, the Redskins need a new starting quarterback.
It certainly sounds like Keenum will be starting in place of Smith, though he'll technically have to beat out Colt McCoy for the starting job.
Sources: The #Redskins and #Broncos are working a trade for QB Case Keenum to land in Washington. Issues to work out, but both sides are motivated to make this happen.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2019
Case Keenum is due $18 million in 2019, but only $7M is fully guaranteed. Possibility to adjust and make the numbers more palatable. Also, this would dry up the most logical destination for a potential Josh Rosen trade. https://t.co/iaiqQlRicC— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2019
We'll have more to come on this story.
