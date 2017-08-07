Redskins camp battle to know: Offseason moves set up showdown at linebacker

There's a battle brewing on the defensive side of the ball for the Washington Redskins, and the implications couldn't be greater. They say defense wins championships, and while that may not be as true as it was in year's past, it certainly plays a vital role in sustained success for any team.

Unfortunately for the Redskins, consistency on defense has been fleeting, and oftentimes absent all together. Since 2010, the Redskins have finished in the top half of the league just once, a 13th overall finish in 2011. Along with an 18th-place finish during that span, ranks of No. 27, twice at No. 28 and one at No. 31 firmly entrench past iterations of the unit in the basement of the NFL.

(The Redskins are back at training camp! Don't MISS anything as they prepare to try and make the playoffs -- take five seconds to Sign up for our Free Redskins newsletter now!)

Holes have been abundant at all levels of the defense. The defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs have all been found wanting at various times throughout the paltry 10-year stretch.

The front office, for all their misgivings, have done their best to address the various needs on the defense. Reinforcements have been brought in both through the draft and free agency, and as the team sets out to right the wrongs from 2016, position battles across the board will dominate the conversation as the regular season fast approaches.

Finding a partner outside for Kerrigan

Linebacker is one position that will be as hotly contested as any. Additions were made in the form of Pro Bowl middle linebacker Zach Brown and standout rookie outside linebacker Ryan Anderson, adding to a beleaguered unit that featured now-safety Su'a Cravens as a season-long emergency cover.

The addition of those two players adds a competitive element to a unit that's lacked any real standouts outside of Ryan Kerrigan, who far too often has been the sole playmaker in an otherwise lackluster corps.

Anderson, drafted in the second round after a standout career at Alabama, will compete with embattled incumbent Preston Smith. A former second-round pick himself, Smith's career began brightly, recording eight sacks during his rookie season before a sophomore slump saw his production slip. The 24-year-old registered only four sacks a season as he struggled to consistently get pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

While Smith's game revolves around his pass-rushing ability, Anderson excels at run defense. Head coach Jay Gruden was high in his praise for the rookie's edge-setting abilities, signaling out just what made him select the 22-year-old.

"If he's playing outside, nobody runs outside," Gruden said after drafting him. "He's great at setting that edge. He's one of the best I've seen at setting the edge in the running game."

The stats back up Gruden's assessment. Anderson registered 61 tackles during his senior season, a huge number for an outside backer. Of those 61, 18.5 came as tackles for loss. Anderson also improved his pass rushing skills, registering a career-high 8.5 on the season.

Anderson's addition adds another dynamic to the Redskins' run defense, and the battle between him and Smith will be hard-fought throughout training camp and beyond. The results will have a major impact, but with both pushing one another to be better, improved play is certain from the position.

Redskins boost inside linebacker in free agency

Although Anderson's arrival was met with excitement, the addition of Brown was met with almost universal acclaim. An All-Pro linebacker a season ago, Brown's contract was an absolute steal, signing a one-year deal worth $2.3 million despite his incredible season-long performance.

So, just how good was he? In 2016, Brown registered an eye-watering 149 combined tackles from his middle linebacker position, finishing second in the league behind Bobby Wagner. Brown also added four sacks and one interception during his career year.

His arrival spells trouble for one of Mason Foster or Will Compton, the Redskins' starters at inside linebacker a season ago. Brown figures to immediately fill one of the two interior linebacker positions, leaving Compton and Foster to battle it out for starting duties alongside him.

It's a good problem to have. Although Washington's run defense ranked near the bottom of the league, Foster and Compton finished the season 15th and 26th in total tackles, respectively. While Cravens was used to spell either, a starting-quality middle linebacker now stands to come off the bench. Where a drop-off in production was a problem, it's now one less worry for new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

They say that competition breeds success, and if things go according to plan, there will be plenty of it on the defensive side of the ball.

It's about time it happened too, because the offense simply can't do it alone. Much is unknown heading in to a pivotal 2017 season, but that much we already know.