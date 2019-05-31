Redskins coach Jay Gruden hilariously nominates his brother's Raiders for 'Hard Knocks'

With less than eight weeks to go until the new season of "Hard Knocks" is supposed to start filming, the HBO show has a minor problem: No one wants to be on it.

As things currently stand, there are five teams the NFL could force to be on the show this year -- the 49ers, Raiders, Giants, Redskins or Lions -- but no one on that list has been willing to volunteer their services. As a matter of fact, the 49ers are so against appearing on the show that they've apparently already taken themselves out of the running, according to one report, which means the NFL is deciding among four teams.

Although Redskins coach Jay Gruden doesn't have any say in who will end up on the show, he did take some time to nominate a team for "Hard Knocks" this week, and let's just say, his brother Jon probably isn't going to like his suggestion.

"If they were smart, they would go to Oakland," Jay Gruden said, via ESPN.com.

Not only did Jay nominate the Raiders, but he put his TV executive hat on and explained why Oakland would be such a good pick for HBO.

"What an entertainment value that would be: Antonio Brown, Jon Gruden, Paul Guenther, Vontaze Burfict, [Richie] Incognito," Gruden said. "You'd be crazy not to go to Oakland."

Those are all good points. If you're scoring at home, Jay Gruden is now the second coach to nominate the Raiders for "Hard Knocks." Back in February, Lions coach Matt Patricia said the Raiders would be an "excellent choice" for the show.

Of course, the problem for the NFL is that the Raiders want no part of "Hard Knocks." In fact, Raiders owner Mark Davis believes that the putting his team on would be a horrible idea.

"It would be disruptive," Davis said in March. "We've got a lot of business to take care of, get ready for the season. I appreciate that they might think we'd be great TV, but we got something to accomplish."

As for Jon Gruden, he seems to think that the Lions would be the best fit for the show. Jon might want to think about spending more time hanging out with Jay, who clearly has a better idea of what would make for good entertainment. While Jay listed multiple reasons the Raiders should be on the show, Jon's reason for putting the Lions on "Hard Knocks" came down to the fact that Matt Patricia has a nice beard. As nice as Patricia's beard is, people probably won't be tuning in just to see it.

Although the team for this year's show is still up in the air, Jay Gruden did go ahead and volunteer the Redskins for the 2020 version of "Hard Knocks."

"You can do us next year," Jay Gruden said.

Of course, the catch here is that he doesn't plan on being the coach in Washington if that happens. If a team makes the playoffs, then they're ineligible for the following year's "Hard Knocks," which would be fine with Jay Gruden. On the other hand, if a team misses the playoffs, then they're eligible for the show, but if the Redskins miss the postseason, Gruden is pretty sure he'll be given a pink slip.

"If we don't make the playoffs, I probably won't be here anyways," Jay Gruden said. "They can come here and do it all they want."

Although Jay Gruden would prefer not to take part in the show, the Redskins coach did admit that his team will embrace it if they're picked.

"It's not up to me, so if we're forced to do it, then obviously we'll have to make it work," Jay Gruden said. "It can be distracting at times, but they do an excellent job keeping out of your business. It wouldn't be the end of the world; I think our guys would have fun with it."

Jay Gruden actually has plenty of experience with "Hard Knocks." The Redskins coach was the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati in 2013 when the Bengals were featured on the show.