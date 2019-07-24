Redskins coach Jay Gruden takes a jab at Josh Norman after the cornerback jumped over bull in Spain

Jay Gruden jokes about why he was not worried while watching the Josh Norman bull jumping video

Earlier this month Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman was seen jumping over a bull in Pamplona, Spain, surely surprising and worrying Washington fans, and probably his agent and teammates as well. 

Many thought the video was fake at first, but Norman confirmed the spectacle was real saying in an Instagram post, "I had to face the bull straight on. It was fun. It was worth it. It was really worth it."

In a press conference on Wednesday, Washington head coach Jay Gruden was asked about the daring adventure by his All-Pro player cornerback: 

Boom. Roasted.  

Gruden laughed as the media reacted with "ooo's",  like students who just found out their classmate was going to the principal's office. 

"Just kidding Josh, just kidding", Gruden said after, but now we know what he thinks the 31-year-old needs to improve on. 

It does not need to be said that bull jumping is dangerous for anyone, even those trained for it, so to see an NFL player attempt the feat was at the least, a bit surprising. Thankfully, Norman walked away without a scratch. 

The Redskins open training camp on July 25 in Richmond, Virginia, and play their preseason opener August 8 at the Cleveland Browns.

