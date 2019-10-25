Redskins coach reveals plan at quarterback after Dwayne Haskins replaces concussed Case Keenum

Dwayne Haskins is officially the No. 2 quarterback on the Washington Redskins, meaning he's in line to start in case starting quarterback Case Keenum is unable to suit up. Keenum's availability for Week 9 and beyond is uncertain after leaving Washington's game against the Minnesota Vikings after suffering a concussion in the second quarter of the 19-9 loss.

Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan confirmed if Keenum is not cleared from the concussion protocol, Haskins will get the start in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. Fortunately for the Redskins, Keenum has 10 days to clear the protocol thanks to the short week of playing on "Thursday Night Football."

Haskins finished Thursday's loss to the Vikings, going 3 of 5 for 33 yards with no touchdowns and an interception for a 40.0 passer rating. The interception by Haskins was a pass he sailed past a wide-open Terry McLaurin that landed in the arms of Vikings safety Anthony Harris with Washington trailing 16-9 in Minnesota territory with 1:59 left in the third quarter. That was the fourth interception Haskins threw in 22 pass attempts this season.

"For the most part, I thought he went in there and did his best," Callahan said. "I think he'd like to have that interception back. That's a crucial part of the game...I really thought we had momentum. It was one of the key plays that kind of hurt us in this game."

This was the first game Haskins appeared in under Callahan, who was coaching his third game as Washington's interim head coach. Haskins entered in a Week 4 loss to the New York Giants, going 9 of 17 for 107 yards and three interceptions while being sacked twice.

The Redskins will have plenty of time to make a decision and get Haskins ready in case Keenum is out.

"We'll see," Callahan said. "We got a little time here. We'll have time to see where Case is at, at this point. I do believe Case is our quarterback and again it all depends on how he comes out of the protocol. If we were playing next week and if Case was fine he'd be the starting quarterback, no question."