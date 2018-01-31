Redskins' D.J. Swearinger goes on Twitter tirade over trade for QB Alex Smith

At least one Redskins' player clearly isn't thrilled about the deal that got the Redskins quarterback Alex Smith in return for cornerback Kendall Fuller, among other assets. Safety D.J. Swearinger went on a Twitter about the trade Wednesday morning before deleting both tweets, saying that "defense wins championships" and praising Fuller for his game and improvement since entering the league in 2016.

Per the Washington Post, Swearinger tweeted: "Never Saw Any Bullshit Like This In My Life!! Idc who i rub wrong because you never sat in a meeting nor put in work with my dawg!! People say they wanna win right but you throw away your best defender!?!? Somebody you can set a standard with?!?! #Defense will win championships!!"

Swearinger then criticized the Redskins for taking a major step down at corner. "And We Took a Major Step down from the best slot corner In The Game!! No disrespect to nobody on my squad or coming to my squad but we basically took a step backwards by giving away [Fuller] who graded 90 overall which is Elite and hard too do!!! Smh."

Fuller ended the tirade with a tweet that he kept up, saying that numbers don't lie.

Men And Woman Lie!!! #NUMBERS Tell The Truth!!! Offense Wins Games!! Defense Wins Championships!!! — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018

Before offering a (admittedly now rather awkward) welcome tweet to his new quarterback.

Alex Smith Welcome To The Squad We Got Championships To Win! — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018

Swearinger also sent out a series of tweets last night that praised Fuller for his slot corner play in addition to calling the trade a "tough one." Apparently he had more to say after sleeping on it.

Of course, Swearinger wasn't the only one shocked about the deal. Even Fuller himself went through a lot of emotions in a tight window on Tuesday night.

Bashaud Breeland, the corner opposite Josh Norman, is a free agent this season, so the Redskins will need to address the situation at cornerback. For now, clearly the priority is quarterback as Kirk Cousins apparently wasn't the answer. So the Redskins will need to make outside corner a priority with Breeland's heir apparent gone.

Swearinger seems to be a bit calmer now, but one thing is for certain: He's going to speak his mind -- even if it flies in the face of the "proper" way to address his team's personnel decisions. The Redskins will have to move forward without Fuller, but one has to wonder: What does Josh Norman think about Swearinger calling Fuller the team's "best defender?"