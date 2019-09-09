Redskins' Derrius Guice reportedly will miss time with knee injury suffered in loss to Eagles

It's raining bad news for the Washington Redskins.

One day after imploding in their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, they've discovered they'll be without two starters going forward. News first broke that defensive tackle Jonathan Allen will miss time with an MCL sprain he suffered during the 32-27 defeat at Lincoln Financial Field, delivering a substantial blow to the heart of the defensive front. Only hours later, and still reeling from the news on Allen, the Redskins were leveled with medical concerns on running back Derrius Guice. Guice, the former second-round pick who missed his entire 2018 rookie season due to a torn ACL, will again miss time as his sophomore campaign gets underway.

Following an MRI on the knee not related to the aforementioned ACL injury, it's being reported Guice won't suit up in Week 2 and potentially beyond as the Redskins work to determine the exact issue and if surgery will be needed, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The knee in question, however, is the one he injured in his time at LSU.

The knee currently receiving an MRI is the same knee Derrius Guice injured in college. The ACL knee was the healthier knee. https://t.co/n2pbLGOST0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2019

Much like Allen's absence on the defensive side of the ball, the Redskins will now go forward without their starting running back to help boost the offensive counterparts. Unlike the situation with Allen, though, there's a proven veteran in Hall of Fame halfback Adrian Peterson waiting in the wings -- after being unexpectedly deactivated ahead of the season opener. It was a move that reportedly did not go over well with Peterson and others in the locker room, and head coach Jay Gruden did himself no favors with postgame comments that were construed as a devaluation of Peterson.

"He's a first and second down back," Gruden said, via Barry Svrluga of The Washington Post. "So is Derrius. So, really, what do we have? About 20 first downs a game.

"Probably eight of those are passes, 12 of those might be runs, and Derrius can handle those 12. ...So if we have a game where we think we can run the ball 55 times in a game in an I-formation, then sure, I'll get him up."

Well, now he has no choice but to do just that, and to repair the relationship in the process. The Redskins rushed for a total of 28 yards against the Eagles, which caused many to justifiably take aim at Gruden for deciding to bench Peterson in the first place after he produced more than 1,000 yards in 16 starts for the team in 2018. Health-wise, the Redskins are moving backwards, and up next are the red-hot Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Peterson can help them weather the coming storm, but he's going to need help in battening down the hatches.