Redskins draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Washington's Round 2-3 selections
Keep track of exactly who the Redskins are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Redskins made the pick they had to in Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft, bringing star edge rusher Chase Young into the fold. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
Washington Redskins 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|2
|EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State
|A
|3
|66
|
|
|4
|108
|
|
|4
|142^
|
|
|5
|162*
|
|
|7
|216
|
|
|7
|229*
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Washington Redskins 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 162 acquired from Seahawks as part of Quinton Dunbar trade
- No. 229 acquired from Broncos as part of Case Keenum trade
