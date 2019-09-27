Redskins' Dwayne Haskins is 'hungry,' but cites Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers as fuel for his patience

Much to the chagrin of many who support the Washington Redskins, it's still not Dwayne Haskins' turn, so to speak. Head coach Jay Gruden made it clear following the Week 3 loss on his home field to the rival Chicago Bears there would be no change at the starting quarterback position, and Case Keenum would remain the top dog for the foreseeable future.

"No really, no," Gruden said of a potential switch vs. the New York Giants. "I think the most important thing is we have to have some continuity. You know, I can't be changing people every five minutes here. I've gotta give Case an ample opportunity to play with these new guys."

Meanwhile, the rookie first-round pick remains relegated to the bench and running the scout team with 25% of the season set to wrap this week. In a demonstration of his maturity and poise, though, Haskins isn't throwing a tantrum or pouting. Instead, he's focusing on getting better however he can and wants nothing but the best for Keenum. If anything, Haskins is looking at a trio of future Hall of Famers as motivation -- noting how some of the best to ever play the position had to wait their turn as well.

"No, I'm happy for those guys," Haskins said, via ESPN. "It's easy to look at the rookie class and be like, 'Rookies are playing, why am I not playing?' I want to be like Tom Brady and Drew Brees and that's something that doesn't happen overnight. Tom didn't play at first.

"Aaron Rodgers didn't play at first."

This is all very true, considering Brady, Brees and Rodgers took the field in their first season for only three, 27 and 16 pass attempts -- respectively. Rodgers got the shorter end of the stick when considering he played backup to Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre for multiple seasons, but it's safe to say Keenum won't be donning a gold jacket in the future. And with the Redskins' current trajectory aimed at the Earth's core, Haskins will eventually take the field sooner than later.

For now, though, it's simply a waiting game. Keenum missed Wednesday walkthrough with a sprained foot that hinted at a chance Haskins would get the nod for health reasons, but the veteran QB is back in the mix and will start against the Giants.

And so, Haskins continues to wait, and patiently, it would appear.

"I know I can play well and play at a high level," he said. "But I want to keep getting better. I feel I can be really, really good. I want to be a great quarterback, one of those guys you talk about for years to come. That's not going to happen overnight.

"Everyone has a different path and journey. That's good for [the other rookies already playing around the league] and that's the situation they're in and I'm not."

The problem when it comes to his readiness, however, is that he's not being fast-tracked by Gruden. By all accounts, and despite being on a blazing hot coaching seat, Gruden has no interest in allowing Haskins to do anything in practice that doesn't involve scout team work. That obviously makes it more challenging to level up his ability to be successful at the NFL level, and while Haskins is saying all the right things about having to wait -- he isn't naive to that tidbit.

"I'm trying to maximize the reps because I don't get a lot," he noted, "And trying to figure out how to make the plays work so I can get better and make it more realistic for myself. ...Scout team is tough because it's not your plays. The defense already has an idea of what you're going to do so they're jumping stuff.

"You're trying to be as accurate as possible. You don't know what the reads are, so you're going by what you think will be open and you try to make the best of it."

All in all, general manage Bruce Allen didn't champion for the drafting of Haskins to have him eternally glued to the role of Keenum's -- or anyone's -- backup chair. Eventually, you'd like to believe the Redskins used a first-round pick on Haskins with the goal of making him the face of the franchise at some point in the near future.

Until that day comes, the 22-year-old is eyeing the long game, and won't look back once his name is finally called.

"There's a difference between being patient and not working," Haskins said. "I'm hungry. I want to play. As a competitor that's how you want to operate.

"But you want to be in the best position to succeed and that's what I'm waiting for. ...I feel good, I feel I can help the team win. I'm ready in case anything happens."