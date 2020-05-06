Redskins' Dwayne Haskins says he feels a 'new sense of urgency' entering second season
Haskins wants to be the one who turns the tide for the Redskins
There's plenty to be excited about when it comes to the Washington Redskins entering 2020. While they are coming off of an abysmal 3-13 campaign, they have a new head coach in Ron Rivera, a potential generational pass rusher in Chase Young and a few dynamic receivers that could help take this offense to another level.
One question mark that remains, however, is at the quarterback position. It appears as though Dwayne Haskins will be the starter for the new-look Redskins, but there's a reason Rivera went out and traded for his former quarterback with the Carolina Panthers, Kyle Allen. Haskins had a bit of an up-and-down rookie campaign, but did appear to put it all together during the end of the season. In his last three starts, he threw for 564 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception. If anything, there's no doubt that the No. 15 overall pick in last year's draft has potential as a quarterback in this league.
This week, Haskins sat down to pen his experiences from his rookie season. He talked about what it was like to get drafted, go through a quarterback battle and even what it felt like to record his first win. As he enters his first offseason, Haskins says that he feels a "new sense of urgency" to not only prove himself as a legitimate starting quarterback, but to turn the Redskins into a winning franchise.
"If I could say anything to the fans who have grown up watching the Redskins, it would be that we are growing, working as hard as we can, doing things the right way and building a winning mindset on and off the field. I hear people saying, 'What does that mean?' It's the way we practice, the way we eat in the dining room, the way we lift.
A lot of times last year, I thought we were dragging. This year, I feel a new sense of urgency. That's what is fun about football. It's the 'want to,' to play your best in every situation.
That's something I think is important as far as trying to be able to compete with the best of the best teams in the NFL. If you don't think you have a fighting chance, there's no way you're going to win.
I feel like as we continue to grow as a group, we are learning a lot about what it takes to be a winning football team."
While the Redskins only won three games last season, Haskins had a hand in two of those victories. In nine total games played, he threw for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. In his seven starts, however, he threw for 1,225 yards, seven touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Washington has a lot of work do to on both sides of the ball if they want to challenge the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East title, but it's clear they have a quarterback with the right attitude and desire to be a leader. Can he back it up with his on-field talent? That's something we will likely figure out in 2020.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Teams making top WR trios a priority
We are moving to a league in which an increasing number of teams will have three star receivers
-
Ravens GM doesn't rule out signing AB
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta had some interesting things to say about Antonio Brown
-
Marshawn's return will add to HOF case
Lynch's accomplishments, and persona, may already be enough for future enshrinement in Canton
-
Bruschi has Brady advice for Buccaneers
Tedy Bruschi has some advice for the Buccaneers
-
NFL unveils 2020 ticket refund policy
This is what the NFL plans to do if games get canceled this year
-
Offense rankings: Giants near bottom
Our weighted grading system sizes up every team's offense following the 2020 draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game