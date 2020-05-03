Redskins' Dwayne Haskins shows off mural of himself with Tom Brady from Patriots game
Haskins has his own tribute to Brady
One of the high moments of Dwayne Haskins' young career was the Washington Redskins' matchup against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots last season. Haskins didn't start the game -- he didn't play a snap -- but he still had a moment he can treasure against arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.
Haskins revealed on Instagram Sunday he had a mural made from his postgame encounter with Brady, when the two quarterbacks met after the Patriots' win over the Redskins.
Haskins celebrated a birthday Sunday, turning 23 years old. The mural appeared to be a gift Haskins created for himself, his own recollection of the encounter with the greatest quarterback of his era.
Haskins was just 4 years old when Brady became the starting quarterback for the Patriots in 2001, so he's watched Brady throughout most of his life. The Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady's new team, do not play each other in 2020, so this could be the only time Haskins will get the opportunity to face Brady.
Even though Brady went to Michigan and Haskins went to Ohio State -- a heated college rivalry -- the players still have shown respect for each other. Brady wished Haskins good luck once the two met after the game in October of 2019.
Haskins improved as the Redskins season went on, but struggled for the majority of his rookie campaign. He completed 58.6% of his passes and threw for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 76.1 rating. The Redskins pass offense was one of the worst in the NFL, averaging 175.8 yards a game (last in the league) and 5.9 yards per pass (29th). Washington was last in points per game (16.6) and 31st in yards (274.7), which spoke to Haskins' struggles early in the year.
While Haskins will be fighting for the starting job in 2020, he always can use Brady as motivation to become the franchise quarterback that Redskins ownership envisions. That mural could help as he gets ready for a crucial 2020 season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bryant slams Cowboys for Dalton signing
The ex-Cowboys receiver had strong words for his former franchise
-
Colts envision '1-2 punch' at RB
The Colts head coach believes Taylor and Mack will compliment each other
-
What the Rams failed to do in draft
The Rams found a successor to Todd Gurley, but avoided the offensive line entirely
-
Agent's Take: Fifth-year option tracker
Here's what you need to know about the fifth-year option deadline on 2017 first-round picks
-
Malzahn confident Stidham can lead Pats
Gus Malzahn says Stidham has the right makeup to be Patriots' next starting QB
-
Ex-Pats corner: Time in NE not enjoyable
The former Patriots corner highlighted his time in New England
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game