Redskins' Dwayne Haskins shows off mural of himself with Tom Brady from Patriots game

One of the high moments of Dwayne Haskins' young career was the Washington Redskins' matchup against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots last season. Haskins didn't start the game -- he didn't play a snap -- but he still had a moment he can treasure against arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

Haskins revealed on Instagram Sunday he had a mural made from his postgame encounter with Brady, when the two quarterbacks met after the Patriots' win over the Redskins.

Haskins celebrated a birthday Sunday, turning 23 years old. The mural appeared to be a gift Haskins created for himself, his own recollection of the encounter with the greatest quarterback of his era.

Haskins was just 4 years old when Brady became the starting quarterback for the Patriots in 2001, so he's watched Brady throughout most of his life. The Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady's new team, do not play each other in 2020, so this could be the only time Haskins will get the opportunity to face Brady.

Even though Brady went to Michigan and Haskins went to Ohio State -- a heated college rivalry -- the players still have shown respect for each other. Brady wished Haskins good luck once the two met after the game in October of 2019.

Haskins improved as the Redskins season went on, but struggled for the majority of his rookie campaign. He completed 58.6% of his passes and threw for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 76.1 rating. The Redskins pass offense was one of the worst in the NFL, averaging 175.8 yards a game (last in the league) and 5.9 yards per pass (29th). Washington was last in points per game (16.6) and 31st in yards (274.7), which spoke to Haskins' struggles early in the year.

While Haskins will be fighting for the starting job in 2020, he always can use Brady as motivation to become the franchise quarterback that Redskins ownership envisions. That mural could help as he gets ready for a crucial 2020 season.