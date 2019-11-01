Redskins' Dwayne Haskins will make his first career start on the road against Bills

Dwayne Haskins will receive his first career start this Sunday on the road against the Bills, Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan announced on Friday.

Haskins, the 15th overall pick in this year's draft, has appeared in two games this season that includes relief duty in last Sunday's loss to the Vikings. He's completed 54.5 percent of his passes with zero touchdowns and four interceptions. Haskins, who received first-team reps during practice this week, will start in front of Case Keenum, who spent the week in the NFL's concussion protocol. He also playing in front of veteran backup Colt McCoy, who threw for 122 yards with an interception in Washington's Week 5 loss to the Patriots.

Haskins is starting despite Callahan recently expressing his desire to have the rookie quarterback watch and learn from his older teammates before being thrust into action.

"In some respects, I think he needs a little bit more work," Callahan said, via ESPN's John Keim. "Time is invaluable where he can sit back and learn from quarterbacks like Case and Colt as well as players like Alex [Smith] who is around the building. It is a fine line. We are trying to win games still."

After mostly watching from the sideline during the first half of the season, Haskins will make his first career start Sunday against a Bills defense that is currently third in the NFL in fewest yards allowed, third in passing yards allowed and fourth in points allowed.

Callahan is confident that Haskins is up to the challenge.

"He's shown the willingness and the diligence to improve," Callahan said. "He's taken it upon himself to come in and visit and talk and to express himself in terms of what he can do better. He wants to win, he does have that aspect to him, he has that trait that you'd like to see in all of your quarterbacks where they hurt afterwards, but they bounce back."