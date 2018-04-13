Redskins, Eagles, Giants reportedly aren't interested in Cowboys castoff Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant's free agency began on Friday when the Cowboys made the decision to cut their all-time leader in touchdown catches. After his release, Bryant reportedly indicated that he'd like to face the Cowboys twice per season, which means Bryant appears to be targeting an NFC East team -- the Eagles, Giants or Redskins -- in free agency.

"Being in the division, that's a huge possibility," he told NFL Network's Jane Slater.

However, Bryant might need to already cross those teams off his list. Friday evening, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that the Redskins, Giants, and Eagles aren't interested in Bryant at this moment.

It’s early but Dez Bryant’s goal to play in NFC East is not being embraced at this moment by Redskins, Giants and Cowboys — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 13, 2018

Earlier on Friday, USA Today's Mike Jones reported Bryant is not on the Redskins' radar right now.

Lot of Skins fans asking me about Dez. I’m told he’s not on their radar right now. — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) April 13, 2018

The key phrases: "at this moment" and "right now." Things can always change quickly in the NFL, but at least right now, the NFC East doesn't appear to be all too interested in Bryant.

That makes sense for the Redskins considering they signed Paul Richardson in free agency to play alongside Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder. That's a crowded receiver room, though none of those guys have performed like top-tier receivers in the past. Doctson, a first-round pick in 2016, has caught 37 passes for 568 yards and six touchdowns in two seasons while Crowder has accumulated 192 receptions, 2,240 yards, and 12 touchdowns since the Redskins made him a fourth-round pick in 2015. Meanwhile, Richardson is coming off a career-best season in Seattle, when he caught 44 passes for 703 yards and six scores. But, while they lack superstar resumes, those three players feature upside while Bryant is clearly on the downslope of his career.

Still, if Bryant did land in Washington, he'd be the most proven of the bunch. It's worth noting that the Redskins do own the necessary cap space ($16,862,852, per Spotrac) to sign a luxury receiver like Bryant if they change their mind. Plus, we can't ignore just how entertaining a locker room that includes Bryant and Josh Norman would be on a daily basis.

As for the Eagles, they already have a proven WR1 in Alshon Jeffery and a slot receiver in Nelson Agholor on their roster, but an opening seemingly existed after they traded Torrey Smith to Carolina and lost tight end Trey Burton to the Bears in free agency. However, the Eagles are operating with extremely limited cap space. Per Spotrac, the Eagles have the smallest amount of cap space in football ($1,396,964).

Meanwhile, the Giants are coming off a 3-13 season, they might be forced to pay Odell Beckham a substantial amount of money to keep him around, and they already have an aging receiver on their roster in Brandon Marshall, though Marshall could be cut before the season. In other words, the Giants don't really need Bryant on their roster at this point in time. If anything, they need to invest in young rising players, not descending talents.

So, Bryant might need to look outside the NFC East for a new home. If revenge is on Bryant's mind, one option could be the Texans, who will play the Cowboys during the upcoming season. Houston ranked eighth on our list of possible destinations. For the complete list, click right here.