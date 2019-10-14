Redskins head coach wants to run the ball more, going against modern NFL analytics

The Washington Redskins won a football game going with an old-school approach -- running the football early and often. Washington earned its first win of the year against the winless Miami Dolphins in Week 6 with 33 running plays for 145 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. The Redskins ran 58 plays and just 25 were passes, bucking the trend of today's NFL (which has become a passing league).

Interim head coach Bill Callahan admitted teams are going to see more of the Redskins running the ball, going against the grain of the pass-happy NFL.

"I really thought we ran the ball well," Callahan said after Sunday's win, via ESPN. "Through three quarters, I thought we pounded it well ... We came into the game thinking rush attempts. We wanted to have more attempts. We weren't really concerned about the yardage but the attempts was really, really important."

The Redskins scored just 17 points and tallied 311 yards against a Dolphins defense that allowed 40.8 points and 420 yards per game heading into the contest, running the ball 56.9 percent of the time. That number would be the highest in the NFL if the Redskins continue that pace, as the San Francisco 49ers currently lead the league in run-play percentage, running the ball 56.03 percent of the time.

Adrian Peterson was the catalyst behind the Redskins' rushing attack, having 23 carries for 118 yards. Washington's two biggest plays did come via the pass, as wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught touchdown passes of 25 and 33 yards from quarterback Case Keenum. McLaurin finished with four catches for 100 yards on the afternoon, with the first touchdown catch set up on an eight-play drive, six of which were running plays. The second touchdown was on a six-play, 70-yard drive, four plays were designed runs. McLaurin now has five touchdown passes and is three shy of tying Charlie Brown's all-time Redskins rookie record (8) for touchdown receptions.

Washington is using the run to set up the pass, not a novel concept in the NFL, but unorthodox in a pass-happy league. So far the Redskins are 1-0 using this formula, even if the win was against arguably the worst team in the league.