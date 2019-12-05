Redskins in the playoffs? Cowboys in at 6-10? Three crazy NFC East playoff scenarios that could still happen

Over the past few weeks, the NFC East has somehow turned into the one NFL division that no one wants to win. If you're wondering how bad things are going in the division right now, just consider that the 3-9 Redskins currently have the longest winning-streak going.

The Eagles had a chance to jump into a first-place tie with the Cowboys on Sunday, but that didn't happen, because they ended up falling flat on their face in a 37-31 loss to the Dolphins. The Cowboys have also had multiple chances to take control of the division, but that hasn't happened due to their current two-game losing streak.

The NFC East isn't just bad this season, it's historically bad. Through 13 weeks, the four teams have a combined out-of-division record of 10-26, which means they're still in striking distance of matching the 2008 NFC West as the worst division since the NFL realigned everything in 2002. Eleven years ago, the NFC West had a 10-30 out-of-division record, which means the NFC East teams will have to lose out to match that.

When a division is this bad, that pretty much means anything could happen down the stretch, so we've decided to take a look at three crazy playoffs scenarios that are still on the table. Since the Giants are already eliminated from playoff contention, there's no scenario that can send them to the postseason, so here's one crazy scenario for the three teams that are still alive.

Let's start with the Redskins.

Redskins make the playoffs

The NFC East has been so bad this year that the 3-9 Redskins could still win the division, and although this is far-fetched, this is the NFC East we're talking about, so let's not pretend like this isn't possible. For the Redskins to win the division, one thing definitely has to happen: They have to win out.

The Redskins close the year with the Packers (at Green Bay), Eagles, Giants and Cowboys (at Dallas), so they'll have to go 4-0 to even have a shot at the postseason. If that happens, the Redskins will also need the Cowboys to lose out. The Cowboys close the year with the Bears (at Chicago), Rams, Eagles (at Philadelphia) and Redskins.

On the Eagles' end, the Redskins need them to go 1-3 down the stretch with their one win coming against the Cowboys. Philadelphia closes the season with games against the Giants, Redskins (at Washington), Cowboys and Giants (at New York).

If all of that happens, the final NFC East standings will look like this:

Redskins: 7-9

Cowboys: 6-10

Eagles: 6-10

Giants: 4-12

Oh, and let's not forget that the Redskins would then get to host a playoff game, which would probably come against a 12-4 or 13-3 team from the NFC West.

Eagles make the playoffs at 7-9

The Eagles can also make the playoffs at 7-9, and although there's a few ways this can happen, we're going to look at the easiest one. The Eagles would need to go 2-2 down the stretch with one of their wins over the Cowboys. Again, the Eagles play the Giants, Redskins (at Washington), Cowboys and Giants (at New York).

If the Eagles do go 2-2, that would leave them with a 3-3 division record, which means they wouldn't be able to win the divisional tiebreaker over the Cowboys (The worst Dallas can do this year is 4-2). Since the Cowboys would have that tiebreaker, the Eagles would need Dallas to lose out.

If all of that happens, the final NFC East standings will look like this:

Eagles: 7-9

Cowboys: 6-10

Redskins: 5-11

Giants: 4-12

Cowboys make the playoffs at 6-10

If you thought idea of seeing the Redskins in the playoffs was crazy, this might top that. The idea of the Cowboys getting into the postseason with a 6-10 record is probably the wildest scenario still possible, and it would be absolutely fitting this year considering how the NFC East has looked.

For this to happen, the Cowboys would have to lose out. The Cowboys would also need some help from the Eagles, who would have to go 1-3 with their only win coming against Dallas. At that point, both teams would finish 6-10 and the Cowboys would win the tiebreaker thanks to a better divisional record.

If the Cowboys were to make the playoffs at 6-10, it would be the worst record of any team ever to make the postseason. In 2010, the Seahawks made the playoffs at 7-9, which is currently the worst record to ever make it.

If this were to happen, Cowboys fans would probably lose their minds with all the conflict they would feel for Jason Garrett, especially if Garrett actually won a playoff game. Could you imagine the reaction in Dallas if Garrett advanced to the NFC title game or even the Super Bowl with a 6-10 team? Jerry Jones would probably sign him to a lifetime extension and every Cowboys fan would cry.

In the Cowboys nuclear scenario, the final NFC East standings would look like this:

Cowboys: 6-10 (4-2 in division)

Eagles: 6-10 (2-4 in division)

Redskins: 5-11

Giants: 4-12