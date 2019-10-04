Redskins' Jay Gruden announces Colt McCoy as starting quarterback vs. Patriots in Week 5

If you thought things couldn't get any more strange for the Washington Redskins in 2019, you're wrong. Currently sitting at 0-4 and hot off of a division loss at the hands of New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones -- sans Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley, no less -- head coach Jay Gruden is seemingly still trying to figure out who their starting QB should be.

He benched Case Keenum against the Giants and thrust rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins into the fire, only to see the latter fare no better en route to a forgettable 107 yards passing and three interceptions with zero touchdowns on nine for 17 passing. With Keenum having been pulled, logical minds presumed Haskins -- despite struggling in his debut -- was finally being handed the keys to the crumbling castle, but that's not the case. Having finally returned recently from an offseason filled with multiple surgeries to repair a broken leg suffered in December, the Redskins will turn the keys at quarterback over to Colt McCoy.

McCoy was inactive in his first game back in Week 5, but Gruden has announced the veteran will get the start against the visiting Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. This is also despite Keenum having returned to practice after a short-lived absence due to a foot ailment.

This decision throws that much more fuel onto the fire beneath Gruden's seat and has many wondering if he's suddenly beginning to force his way out of Washington by virtue of continually questionable coaching decisions. It also serves to drift the supposed wedge between himself and Haskins that much deeper, given reports that surfaced earlier this offseason regarding Gruden's lack of belief in Haskins; while general manager Bruce Allen and the Redskins front office plant their flag for the young quarterback.

This latest decision does nothing to quell that rumor, but what's certain is that McCoy will now participate in his first NFL game this season and it'll be against the best quarterback to ever play the game and one of the best defenses in the league. The Patriots were already sizable favorites to win this game, per Sportsline, but this only helps their chances -- as if they needed it.

The 33-year-old McCoy has a win-loss record at the NFL level of 7-20.