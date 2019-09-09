Redskins' Jonathan Allen will reportedly miss time with knee injury suffered in loss to Eagles

Believe it or not, but things can still get worse for the Washington Redskins, even after blowing a 17-point lead in their Week 1 collapse -- a 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a matter of fact, they already have, and largely due to the decisions they made in the offseason along with one very odd call only hours ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Eagles. Despite former second-round pick Derrius Guice having missed his entire 2018 rookie year with injury and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson having carried to load for 16 games -- delivering 1,042 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in the process -- head coach Jay Gruden opted to make Peterson inactive in the opener. That hurt their chances offensively, and although losing defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to injury against the Eagles can't be laid at their feet, it does add to the continued downturn of the organization.

Of course, as you've heard, there's also the issue with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams ongoing as well.

The Redskins were simply a different defense without the former first-round pick on the field -- Carson Wentz torched them in the second half during Allen's absence. And now, the news worsens, because it doesn't appear Allen will return in Week 2 -- with his status for Week 3 and beyond being in the air as well.

#Redskins DT Jonathan Allen, one of their core interior players, is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain yesterday, source said. He’ll have an MRI today, but is considered week-to-week and will miss some time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2019

Allen is one of the anchors for a usually stout Redskins front four, and his absence will be felt in a major way.

When also factoring in the opponent rolling into FedEx Field in Week 2 for the Washington home opener, it's quite likely the team could fall to the dreaded 0-2 start on the season, with both being divisional losses. The Dallas Cowboys are undoubtedly licking their chops after disemboweling the New York Giants on national television in Week 1, led by a career day from quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Michael Gallup -- amongst others who helped launch the Cowboys offense into Martian orbit -- as Prescott rattled off 405 passing yards and four touchdowns to no interceptions. That was good enough for a perfect 158.3 passer rating, and he did it with the help of the play-action pass set up by the return of two-time rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott.

With new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore proving he can exploit an opponent's weakness, the Redskins will have both their hands and their feet full trying to contain a Cowboys team that is becoming one of the few "pick your poison" teams in the NFL. No Allen means the interior lanes will be harder to control against Elliott and pressure more difficult to obtain on Prescott, which sets the stage for a long day in Landover.

For Allen, it's simply about getting back on the field to help keep the season from crawling into an early grave.