Redskins' Josh Norman: 'Anybody' can do what Dak Prescott did in Cowboys opener vs. Giants

Don't count Josh Norman as one who was impressed by what Dak Prescott did in Week 1. Currently in the midst of a contract negotiation that will make him one of the (if not, the) highest-paid players in NFL history, Prescott took the field in the season opener and dissected the New York Giants with surgical precision en route to a historic day.

The fourth-year quarterback racked up 405 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions, and each of his four TDs went to a different target as the Cowboys ran away with a 35-17 victory that wasn't nearly as close as the final score implies. Prescott was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts, and as he readies to join new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in looking to repeat their success against the Washington Redskins in Week 2, Norman wants everyone to hold their horses.

For his part, Norman believes what Prescott did was nothing special -- crediting the offensive line (and no one else) for Prescott's stat line.

Josh Norman to my question about Dak Prescott: "You stand back there in the pocket all day and go through your first, second and third reads and come back to your first one, OK, cool. Anybody can that. You could throw the ball if that's the case." — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) September 12, 2019

Granted, protection is key in helping a quarterback succeed in the NFL, but Norman forgets a couple of key points here.

First, offensive linemen don't throw the ball and, second, they don't run routes or catch passes. Prescott's success against the Giants was rooted in not having to dodge pressure, yes, but also being able to read and react to coverage followed by delivering an accurate pass -- which he did the entire game. His footwork looked much improved and so did his understanding of what the defense was giving him, which allowed him to truly dominate in the opener, along with stellar outings from Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup with support from Randall Cobb, Blake Jarwin and Jason Witten.

With the Giants justifiably afraid of what Ezekiel Elliott could do, he didn't need to do much, and one thing fed the other that then fed another -- until the Cowboys were simply rolling over the Giants with a visceral clinic in how to pick apart a secondary.

That doesn't bode well for Norman and the Redskins, who got taken to the woodshed by Carson Wentz and DeSean Jackson on Sunday. With the game seemingly well in hand due to a 20-7 lead at halftime, Norman and Co. went to bed in the final two quarters; allowing Jackson to reel in 154 total receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles 32-17 comeback win. Now entering FedEx Field are the Cowboys, who boast one of the best wide receiver units in the NFL, and who won't take kindly to how he's devaluing their quarterback.

Norman himself hasn't fared well against the Cowboys, with a 2-6 career record that includes just five pass deflections and zero interceptions. Contrarily, Prescott is 5-1 against the Redskins since joining the league in the same 2016 season that saw Norman head to Washington, and has never thrown an interception against them. In other words, one of these players has dominated the other team, and that person is not Norman.

And as far as pressuring Prescott goes, Norman and the Redskins will have to work that much harder to make it happen with starting defensive tackle Jonathan Allen now sidelined with injury.

It's doubtful the Norman will be forced to shadow Cooper on Sunday, and it likely wouldn't matter anyway. Gallup is just as dangerous on the opposite side of the field and Cobb isn't exclusive to playing the slot. Even with the addition of safety Landon Collins, it'll be all the Redskins can do to put a cap on the newly-explosive Cowboys passing attack. This is especially true now that Dallas has bulletin board material to stare at on the flight to Maryland.

Norman believes "anybody" can do what Prescott did, but can anybody in Washington stop him from doing it again?